Zan Luka Stirn beat Tim Ailes in a playoff to win the Hillcrest Pro Qualifier, held Monday and Tuesday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Both golfers finished at 137 for the two rounds. Colin Monagle shot a 5-under 139 for third.
Tuesday’s action included a hole-in-one by Paul Henderson on Hole No. 11. He finished in a tie for eighth.
Former Yankton standout Peyton Tramp won the ladies’ title on Tuesday, shooting an 82 to finish three strokes ahead of Cec Daschel. Former Mount Marty and Parkston standout Logan Wagner (89) was third.
Alicia Cornemann won the ladies’ net title, shooting a 3-under 69 to finish one stroke ahead of Cindy Weiland. Peggy Frank was third at 71.
The Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am begins today (Thursday). The Dakota Tour’s premier event runs through Sunday.
