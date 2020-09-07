Labor Day Weekend proved to be a good time on the links for two area golfers.
On Monday, Rudy Gerstner made a hole-in-one at Fox Run Golf Course. He aced Hole No. 4 for his fourth career hole-in-one. Golfing with Gerstner were Cy Groetken, Neil Connott and Larry Rupiper.
On Saturday, Bryant Knodel made a hole-in-one on Glenridge Golf Course. He made the ace on Hole No. 8, hitting the 157-yard shot with a 5-iron during a family golf outing.
