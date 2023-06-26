AVON — Crofton earned a doubleheader sweep over Avon in 18-under softball action on Monday.
In the opener, Crofton rallied from an early deficit to claim a 5-1 victory.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 5:57 am
Caitlin Guenther went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Crofton. Megan Tramp, Annabelle Poppe and Ellie Tramp each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost doubled for Avon. Emily DeWald added a hit.
Guenther picked up the win, striking out nine. Lydia Yost took the loss, striking out 11.
Crofton completed the sweep with a 15-6 victory in the nightcap.
Ellie Tramp and Kaylee Mauch each had two hits for Crofton. Caitlyn Guenther doubled. Cameryn Fiscus, Ella Reifenrath and Emily Guenther each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost and Emma Yost each had two hits for Avon. Jordan Voigt added a hit.
Emily Guenther picked up the win. Rilyn Thury took the loss.
