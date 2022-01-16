MITCHELL — Pairings for the Hanson Boys’ Corn Palace Classic, Jan. 22 in Mitchell, have been announced.
Two area programs are scheduled to participate in the event. Platte-Geddes will take on Aberdeen Christian in the 4 p.m. game. Dakota Valley will face St. Thomas More in the 7 p.m. game.
The eight-game event will begin with Bridgewater-Emery against Lyman at 10 a.m., followed by Ethan against Waubay-Summit at 11:30 a.m. Clark-Willow Lake will face West Central at 1 p.m., followed by Hanson against Potter County at 2:30 p.m. Sioux Valley faces Tea Area in the 5:30 p.m. contest. White River and DeSmet will play the final game of the day, a scheduled 8:30 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.