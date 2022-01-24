Vermillion sits in 12th in the Dakota Grappler Class A rankings, announced Sunday.
Brandon Valley holds the top spot, well ahead of Rapid City Stevens and Harrisburg.
Here are the area wrestlers in the Dakota Grappler rankings, listed by weight class. The full rankings are posted on the Dakota Grappler website.
113: 2, Hayden Schroeder, Vermillion
126: 7, Michael Roob, Vermillion
145: 5, Jackson Boonstra, Dakota Valley
152: 7, Rollie French, Vermillion
285: 4, Zach Brady, Vermillion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.