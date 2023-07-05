CANISTOTA — Canistota-Freeman powered past Wessington Springs 14-0 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.

Easton Tschetter went 3-for-4 with a double, and Domani Butler doubled and singled with three RBI for Canistota-Freeman. Hunter Nankivel doubled, driving in two. Alaric Knittel, Oliver Waltner, Peter Deckert and Brayden Carda each had a hit in the victory.

