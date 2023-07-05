CANISTOTA — Canistota-Freeman powered past Wessington Springs 14-0 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Easton Tschetter went 3-for-4 with a double, and Domani Butler doubled and singled with three RBI for Canistota-Freeman. Hunter Nankivel doubled, driving in two. Alaric Knittel, Oliver Waltner, Peter Deckert and Brayden Carda each had a hit in the victory.
Rylen Tommeraus pitched three no-hit innings, striking out four, for the win. Tannen Auch and Logun Pankratz each struck out three batters in the contest.
Platte-Geddes 6, Corsica-Stickney 5
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to claim a 6-5 victory over Corsica-Stickney in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Corsica-Stickney led 4-0 after two innings, but Platte-Geddes rallied to tie the game 4-4 after four innings. The visitors scored a run in the top fifth, but a bases-loaded walk to Chris Baas tied the game, and Bentley Veurink’s single with two outs plated the game-winner.
Veurink and Tommy Nelson each had two hits, with Nelson recording a triple and driving in two runs, for Platte-Geddes. Baas doubled. Asher Kott, Dalton Ebel and Isaac Leader each had a hit in the victory.
Kott picked up the win in relief, striking out two in an inning of work.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 2
ELK POINT — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson downed Elk Point-Jefferson 5-2 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Ashton Oberle went 3-for-4 and Evan Haak went 2-for-3 for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Ian Henderson, Cameron Mullinix and Lucas Anderson each had a hit, with Anderson driving in two runs in the victory.
Luke Swatek and Brody Van Roekel each had a hit for EPJ.
Haak struck out nine over six innings of work for the victory. Kasen Voss struck out two in a scoreless seventh.
Van Roekel took the loss, striking out eight in his five innings of work. Swatek struck out two in two innings of relief.
CANOVA — Parkston scored in each inning, including eight runs in the fifth, to claim a 16-0 victory over Canova in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Landon Weber went 4-for-4 with three RBI for Parkston. Grady Bowar posted two hits. Jaxx Kurtenbach tripled. Gage Jodozi had a double and two RBI and Brycen Bruening had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Three different pitchers worked for Parkston, with Johnny Weber striking out four in two no-hit innings of work.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 4, Tyndall 1
TYNDALL — Mount Vernon-Plankinton pulled past Tyndall 4-1 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Alex Adler doubled for Tyndall. Major Aarstad, Calvin Caba and Isaiah Crownover each had a hit.
Crownover took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Alexandria 12, Scotland-Menno 8
SCOTLAND — Alexandria scored in each inning, surviving a seven-run third inning by Scotland-Menno to top the Trappers 12-8 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Izayah Ulmer had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Hunter Clark, Cain Healy, Ryder Hauck, Mirik Vaith and Riley Keppen each had a hit in the effort.
Ulmer took the loss, striking out five in his three innings of work. Jarret Andretta struck out three in two innings of relief.
Dakota Valley 13s 16, S.C. North 13
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley 13-under team outlasted Sioux City North 16-13 in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
Tyler Kloucek had three hits, including a double, to lead Dakota Valley. Drake Vondracek doubled and singled, driving in three. Andrew Scott had two hits and two RBI. Tanner Boonstra and Vaughn Hoffman each had two hits. Cam Curry doubled and Cole Brown added a hit in the victory.
Four different pitchers worked for Dakota Valley, with Vondracek pitching two innings of scoreless work.
