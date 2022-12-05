VERMILLION — Vermillion used four players in double figures to roll past Canton 62-41 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Brooke Jensen scored 18 points to lead the balanced Vermillion (1-0) attack. Kasey Hanson, Leah Herbster and Brooklyn Voss each scored 12 points, with Hanson recording four assists and three steals. Chandler Cleveland had seven rebounds and Jenaya Cleveland added three steals in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.