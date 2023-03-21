Viborg-Hurley sophomore Nick Hanson was named to the first team for the all-Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball honors.

Teammate Gage Goettertz was named to the second team for the league champion Cougars. Brady Schroedermeier and Kobee Sherman each earned third team honors for Viborg-Hurley.

