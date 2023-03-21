Viborg-Hurley sophomore Nick Hanson was named to the first team for the all-Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball honors.
Teammate Gage Goettertz was named to the second team for the league champion Cougars. Brady Schroedermeier and Kobee Sherman each earned third team honors for Viborg-Hurley.
Irene-Wakonda’s Miles Pollman was named to the second team. Freeman’s Tate Sorensen earned third team honors.
Bridgewater-Emery’s Sutton Arend, a Mount Marty basketball recruit, was named the league’s MVP.
FIRST TEAM: Sutton Arend, Bridgewater-Emery (MVP); Tage Ortman, Canistota; Ethan Cheeseman, Hanson; Nick Hanson, Viborg-Hurley; Luke Koepsell, Howard
SECOND TEAM: Gage Goettertz, Viborg-Hurley; Kolt Koepsell, Howard; Jayce Slaba, Hanson; Miles Pollman, Irene-Wakonda; Brandon Kjetland, Canistota
THIRD TEAM: Sam Hofer, Bridgewater-Emery; Brady Schroedermeier, Viborg-Hurley; Kobee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley; Tate Sorensen, Freeman; Ryder Erickson, Howard
