VERMILLION — South Dakota’s women’s basketball game against Lipscomb on Dec. 6 and men’s basketball game against Drake on Dec. 16 will be limited to USD students and season ticket holders Athletic Director David Herbster announced Monday. Both games will be held inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“Coyote athletics constantly monitors reports and guidelines from the NCAA, the University and the state,” said Herbster. “Our attendance policy is constructed to respond to changing public health circumstances, and beginning our season with limited fans in attendance is the proper thing to do for the health and safety of everyone involved. We will continue to evaluate the information we receive and make decisions accordingly.”
Sunday’s women’s game against Lipscomb will be broadcast by Midco Sports Network. You can watch both games for free online at GoYotes.com. A radio broadcast of Coyote men’s and women’s basketball is provided by the Coyote Sports Network.
The recommendation for reduced seating in December was aided by the University’s COVID-19 Taskforce. The Coyotes open Summit League play with home doubleheaders against Denver Jan. 2-3. An update on seating will be provided ahead of conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.