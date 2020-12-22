SIOUX FALLS — In the early stages of a battle with the No. 1 squad, the Yankton girls’ basketball team was suddenly faced with an unexpected obstacle.
Their top player left with an injury.
Top-ranked O’Gorman took control after Yankton junior Ellie Karolevitz suffered a non-contact injury with two minutes remaining in the first quarter and cruised to a 66-30 victory over the Gazelles on Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.
Already in a situation where they were turning the reins to new varsity leaders after last season’s historic season, the Gazelles (1-4) were then dealt another blow.
“We’ve talked basically for four weeks now that we’ll be in that situation at some point, so we would need other people to step up and fill that void,” head coach Trey Krier said.
Yankton built a 6-1 lead on the Knights in the opening minutes of the first quarter, and that margin was 6-3 when Karolevitz went down at mid-court.
She was able to walk off the court on her own power, but never returned.
Suddenly, the Gazelles were going to have to play without their junior point guard who had been averaging 23 points and eight rebounds this season.
“We were going to have to learn how to do it,” Krier said.
O’Gorman promptly embarked on a 22-3 following Karolevitz’s exit and took a 31-11 lead into halftime.
From there, the Knights kept control.
Yankton junior Jordynn Salvatori scored 10 points, while junior Kate Beeman had six points, and freshman Claire Tereshinski and Karolevitz both scored four points.
“I thought Jordynn had a really nice game,” Krier said. “She got some looks to the basket against a really good team with some length.”
The Gazelles won’t be sure how long Karolevitz may be out, but they’ll have to continue working together, Krier added.
“That is so tough to see it happen to her again,” he said. “She’s worked her butt off to get back to this position and was having a fantastic start to the season.”
O’Gorman got 20 points from Isabelle Moore, as well as 14 points from Hannah Ronseik and 12 points from Bergan Reilly.
“They’re aggressive, and we told the girls, you have to meet that aggression with aggression of our own,” Krier said.
“One of the things we love about this group is that accept challenges.”
Whatever obstacles they may face, Yankton wants to keep the train rolling in the right direction, according to Krier.
“We talk all the time about the arrow with this group,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s always pointing up.”
The Gazelles will return to action next Monday for a 1:30 p.m. home game against Sioux Falls Washington.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday in Sioux Falls, O’Gorman won the ‘C’ game 45-34. Yankton got nine points from Tereshinski and six points from Macy Drotzmann.
YANKTON (1-4)
Jillian Eidsness 1-7 0-0 2; Ellie Karolevitz 1-2 2-6 4; Claire Tereshinski 1-1 1-3 4; Britta Pietila 0-1 0-0 0; Kate Beeman 2-4 2-4 6; Jordynn Salvatori 4-8 2-4 10; Bailey LaCroix 1-1 0-0 2; Molly Savey 1-1 0-0 2; Paige Gullikson 0-3 0-0 0; Lina Bauer 0-0 0-0 0; Elle Feser 0-1 2-2 2. TOTALS 10-29 9-19 30.
O’GORMAN (3-0)
Kennedi Kolsrud 1-2 0-0 2; Ellie Thie 1-2 0-0 3; Raegen Reilly 0-1 0-0 0; Carly Kunkel 0-0 0-0 0; Lucy Moore 0-0 2-2 2; Isabelle Moore 8-11 4-6 20; 15X 3-5 0-0 6; Bergan Reilly 5-11 2-3 12; Hannah Ronsiek 6-12 0-0 14; Hannah Friedman 1-7 6-8 8. TOTALS 25-51 14-19 66.
YANKTON 8 3 11 8 — 30
O’GORMAN 9 22 21 14 — 66
Three-Pointers — OG 3-17 (Ronsiek 2-6, Thie 1-1, Kolsrud 0-1, R. Reilly 0-1, 15X 0-2, B. Reilly 0-2, Friedman 0-2), YHS 1-5 (Tereshinski 1-1, Eidsness 0-2, Gullikson 0-2). Total Rebounds — OG 11 (B. Reilly 3), YHS 10 (Tereshinski 3). Assists — YHS 6 (six with 1), OG (not listed). Turnovers — YHS 21, OG 6. Personal Fouls — OG 15, YHS 10. Fouled Out — None.
