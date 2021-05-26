GULF SHORES, Ala. — Mount Marty’s Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus rank eighth and 13th after the opening day of the decathlon competition at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Schleis scored 3,448 points on the opening day, sparked by tying for first in the high jump at 6-4 1/4 (1.94 meters). Seth Wiebelhaus had 3,179 points on Wednesday.
Friends’ (Kansas) Cadin Gustafson leads the competition with 3,650 points after the opening day. Lee Walburn of Carroll (Montana) is second with 3,603 points.
Also on Wednesday, Mount Marty’s Jesse Van Hemert finished 16th in the prelims of the 400-meter hurdles, clocking a 54.06.
The meet runs through Saturday.
