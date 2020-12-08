SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton gymnastics team recorded a season-best 130.7 points to finish second in a quadrangular on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln won with a team score of 134.7, followed by Yankton, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (129.2) and Sioux Falls Washington (95.85).
Roosevelt’s Haley Fodness was first in the All-Around division with a score of 34.950, and was followed by Lincoln’s Lauren Holte (33.9). Yankton’s Alison Johnson finished third overall with a 33.750, while teammates Callie Boomsma and Ava Koller tied for fifth at 31.700.
In the junior varsity quadrangular, Yankton was third with a score of 76.600.
Yankton returns to action Thursday at a triangular with O’Gorman and Roosevelt at the Roosevelt gym.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln 134.7, Yankton 130.7, Roosevelt 129.2, Washington 95.85
ALL-AROUND: 1, Haley Fodness SFR 34.950; 2, Lauren Holte SFL 33.9; 3, Alison Johnson, YHS 33.750; 4, Rachel Bruggeman, SFL 33.100; t5, Callie Boomsma, YHS 31.700; t5, Ava Koller YHS 31.700
BARS: 1, Elizabeth Boysen SFL 8.450; 2, Haley Fodness SFR 8.350; 3, Callie Boomsma YHS 8.200; 4, Alison Johnson YHS 7.900; 5, Lauren Holte SFL 7.750; 6, Rachel Bruggeman SFL 7.700
BEAM: 1, Elizabeth Boysen SFL 9.400; 2, Lauren Holte SFL 8.800; 3, Haley Fodness SFR 8.750; 4, Hailee Gilbery YHS 8.600; 5, Ellie Greg SFR 8.550; 6, Rachel Bruggeman SFL 8.400
FLOOR: 1, Haley Fodness SFR 9.100; t2, Alison Johnson YHS 9.000; t2, Blair Corcoran SFL 9.000; t4, Lauren Holte SFL 8.900; t4, Ariel Kruse SFL 8.900; t6, Chloe Fenicle SFR 8.700; t6, Rachel Bruggeman SFL 8.700
VAULT: 1, Morgan Sandness SFL 8.850; 2, Haley Fodness SFR 8.750; 3, Hailee Gilbery YHS 8.600; 4, Allie Byrkeland YHS 8.550; 5, Alison Johnson YHS 8.500; 6, Lauren Holte SFL 8.450
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln 114.85, Roosevelt 101.1, Yankton 76.6
ALL-AROUND: 1, Kassie Lias SFL 29.3; 2, Ella Cornett SFR 28.35; 3, Jesalyn Bauder SFL 26.1; 4, Dasani Lacroix SFL 25.5; 5, Kindra Brashear SFR 17.9
BARS: 1, Maya Roth SFL 7.2; Chloe Fenicle SFR 6.2; 3, Airel Kruse SFL 6.15; 4, Kassie Lias SFL 5.85; 5, Ella Cornett SFR 5.6
BEAM: 1, Ella Cornett SFR 7.65; 2, Kassie Lias SFL 7.45; 3, Anna Matrisciano 7.35; 4, Charli Dlugosh SFL 7.3; 5, Danica Yusten SFR 7.15
FLOOR: 1, Kassie Lias SFL 8.1; 2, Maya Roth SFL 7.95; 3, Ella Cornett SFR 7.8; 4, Charli Dlugosh 7.7; 5, Ellie Greg SFR 7.6
VAULT: 1, Ariel Kruse SFL 8.15; 2, Lydia Nelson SFL 8.05; 3, Kassie Lias SFL 7.9; 4, Rachel Clark YHS 7.7; 5, Gloria Jimenez YHS 7.65
