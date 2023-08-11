LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Dakota softball boasts 12 players who earned Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2022-23 academic year.
The honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories. It rewards student-athletes who earned a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the 2022-23 academic year. NCAA Division I led all divisions with 2,515 honorees.
Of the Coyotes’ 12 honorees, seven have made the list more than once. It is the fourth honor for fifth-year senior Courtney Wilson.
South Dakota’s NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes
Alivia Conte Jr. Maineville, Ohio
Clara Edwards** So. Clay Center, Kan.
Jaden Gaja*** R-So. Saskatchewan, Canada
Grace Hamling So. Seward, Neb.
Brylee Hempey Fr. Sioux City, Iowa
Mia Kraimer*** Sr. Lonsdale, Minn.
Jordyn Pender** Sr. Phoenix, Ariz.
Aleesia Sainz** Sr. Cada Grande, Ariz.
Tatum Villotta** So. Blair, Neb.
Kori Wedeking Jr. Clarksville, Iowa
Delaney White Fr. Lincoln, Neb.
Courtney Wilson**** 5th Grand Island, Neb.
