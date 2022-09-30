The Yankton Bucks have an annual goal of a top-six finish at the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament.
This season hitting that standard may be a challenge, according to head coach Brett Sime.
Yankton and the rest of the Class AA field opens the two-day state championships on Monday at Mitchell’s Lakeview Golf Course.
“We’re definitely going to have to go out and play well,” Sime said. “It’s going to be very competitive.”
Defending champion O’Gorman, Watertown, Harrisburg and Pierre have been among the top teams all season, according to Sime. Individual champion Jake Olson of Watertown returns, as does third place finisher Radley Mauney of O’Gorman.
“It’s going to be a battle for those last two spots,” he said. “We’re hoping to be one of the teams competing for those spots.”
Yankton’s top three golfers on the season were the three who returned with experience: senior Dawson Vellek (78.6 average), freshman Easton Vellek (79.7 average) and junior Henry Homstad (81.1 average).
Easton Vellek was the Bucks’ top finisher a year ago, tying for 19th at state. Dawson Vellek tied for 28th, just outside the medals. Homstad tied for 36th at state in 2021.
All three have a low round of 74 on the season.
“Coming in we knew the Velleks had been good, and Henry had done well at conference (in 2021),” Sime said. “But we knew we would have to have others.”
The three that emerged were junior Miles Krajewski (83.27 average), sophomore Parker Riley (85.1 average) and senior Evan Ness (85.89 average).
“Parker has played well. He had an 83 at (conference) after a two-stroke penalty,” Sime said. “Miles has had a great year. Evan has given us counting scores. All those guys have had their chance to contribute.”
Yankton will need to play below its average of 324, especially with three Eastern South Dakota Conference teams playing within a stroke of par at the conference championships.
“We have to count four, and we need four at 80 or better,” he said. “If we cut down on the mental mistakes, cut down on the double-bogey or worse holes that have been hurting us all year, everything that hurts the team, then we’ll give ourselves a chance.”
Competition is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Class A
Three area programs will compete as teams and two other programs will send golfers to the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Golf Championships, Monday and Tuesday at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.
Vermillion, which finished third a year ago, returns Carter Hansen (tied for 10th) and Trey Hansen (tied for 15th) from its 2021 squad. Cooper Girard, Karson Preister and Kade Reuvers will also compete for the Tanagers at state.
Parkston, fifth a year ago, returns Payton Koehn (tied for 27th), Landon Weber (tied for 43rd) and Kelby Neugebauer (75th) from that squad. Caden Donahue and Jaxson Scheetz join the returning Trojans at state.
Dakota Valley, which failed to qualify as a team a year ago, returns Logan Collette (tied for 10th and Dylan Lukken (tied for 31st) who played at state in 2021. Tate Cornelson, Tyler Cornelson and Matt DeBeer join the returning Panthers at state.
Beresford’s Derek Maas (12th) and Dustin Maas (tied for 31st) return to state after strong finishes a year ago. The returning Watchdogs are joined by Kaden Anderson at state.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle also returns to state. He tied for 48th a year ago.
Competition is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.