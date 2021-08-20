Sioux Falls Lincoln shot an 8-under 280 to claim a boys’ golf triangular with Yankton and Sioux Falls Lincoln, Friday at Fox Run Golf Course.
Yankton finished second at 315, with Washington at 349.
Lincoln’s Luke Honner shot a 31 on the front nine, finishing with an 8-under 64 to earn medalist honors. Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets and Charlie Mickelson tied for second at 2-under 70. Yankton’s Dawson Vellek and Lincoln’s Joe Osmundson tied for fourth at 76.
Also for the Bucks, Caeden Ekroth shot 77, and Jace Tramp and Tate Beste each carded an 81.
Yankton is back at home on Tuesday, hosting Brandon Valley in a dual. Start time is 2 p.m. at Fox Run Golf Course.
Yankton edged Lincoln 334 to 336 for JV honors.
Lincoln’s Jack Hilgenberg shot a 78 to earn top honors, with Bucks claiming the next three spots: Ryker Larsen and Easton Vellek at 82, and Henry Homstad at 83.
VARSITY: Sioux Falls Lincoln 280, Yankton 315, Sioux Falls Washington 349
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Luke Honner L 64; 2, Bennett Geraets L 70; 3, Charlie Mickelson L 70; 4, Dawson Vellek Y 76; 5, Joe Osmundson L 76; 6, Caeden Ekroth Y 77; 7, Lake Hamilton W 79; 8, Jace Tramp Y 81; 9, Tate Beste Y 81; 10, Carter Hall W 82; 11, Noah Morgans W 93; 12, Tyler Benning W 95
JUNIOR VARSITY: Yankton 334, Sioux Falls Lincoln 336, Sioux Falls Washington 406
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Jack Hilgenberg L 78; 2, Ryker Larsen Y 82; 3, Easton Vellek Y 82; 4, Henry Homstad Y 83; 5, John Mathison L 86; 6, Jacob Aspaas L 86; 7, Jeremiah Doohen L 86; 8, Evan Ness Y 87; 9, Braden Watambach L 87; 10, Jake Cunningham Y 89; 11, Miles Krajewski Y 89; 12, Adam Knigge L 90; 13, Jack Nesje W 96; 14, Gavin Ideker W 97; 15, Nick Olson W 99; 16, Sam Risch W 114; 17, Everett Mesher W 123; 18, Alex Strawn W 124
