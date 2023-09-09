VERMILLION — Coyotes linebacker Nick Gaes “had a blast” on the DakotaDome gridiron Saturday.
“It was fun being out there, reacting to everything. Everything just came from practice,” Gaes said.
The linebacker from Alta, Iowa recorded three sacks and seven tackles to help the Coyotes defense shut out the St. Thomas Tommies 24-0 Saturday.
“(Nick) is a difficult guy to block,” said Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson. “He was in the backfield every time (the Tommies) threw. He’s an explosive player.”
Gaes had two additional tackles for loss in the victory.
Nielson praised the way in which the Coyotes held the St. Thomas rushing attack to 33 yards and 166 yards total in the contest.
“Our defense played great today,” he said. “(The Tommies) want to run the football. We didn’t let them. That’s a recipe for success.”
With the game scoreless midway through the first quarter, Coyotes quarterback Aidan Bouman threw a nice pass down the right sideline and found Jack Martens for a 30-yard touchdown to give USD a 7-0 lead.
“Aidan’s always going to throw a good ball,” Martens said.
Martens’ foot appeared to be out of bounds at the one-yard line, but there was no review.
One focus of the offensive game plan for the Coyotes was to get the football on the perimeter to speedy receivers Carter Bell and Jack Martens.
“Aidan made some good throws,” Nielson said. “Jack and Carter getting open on a consistent basis has got to be a big part of our offense.”
Neither team got much going offensively in the second quarter. South Dakota struggled to run the football with only 29 yards on the ground in the first half.
“Offensively, we get a glimpse (of consistency) here and there,” Nielson said. “We’ve got to be more consistent in our execution and find ways to run the football. We’ve got to be able to run the football when we want to run the football.”
After St. Thomas went 3-and-out to start the third quarter, the Coyotes found their run game. Using a balanced approach, USD found the end zone on a 12-play, 59-yard drive that resulted in a JJ Galbreath 3-yard touchdown catch from Bouman to take a 14-0 lead with 6:22 left in the third. Travis Theis registered 34 yards on seven carries in the drive for USD.
“We challenged our (offense) at halftime to run the ball better,” Nielson said. “We did on that first drive.”
Nielson added he wants the team to be able to get 3-4-yard runs instead of zero-yard runs.
“Right now, (we are) trying to find that right balance of offense that’s going to make us more effective,” he said.
With St. Thomas driving early in the fourth quarter, Tommies wide receiver Bryce Boyd could not corral a backwards pass from Tommies quarterback Tak Tateoka. USD’s Myles Harden recovered the fumble.
“When I saw (teammate) Teven (McKelvey) hit (Boyd), I was thinking that we recovered the ball. When it bounced out again, that’s when I saw it and I recovered it,” Harden said.
Harden and Stephen Hillis led the Coyotes with eight tackles apiece.
The Coyotes cashed in with a 25-yard field goal from Will Leyland that hit off the top of the right upright and in.
USD’s Nate Thomas had a 25-yard touchdown run with 8:47 remaining in the fourth to close the scoring.
Bouman finished 16-of-28 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Bell had six catches for 87 yards, with Martens adding five receptions for 73 yards and a score.
Of note, Tateoka got the start for St. Thomas at quarterback after Week 1 starter Amari Powell left last week’s game against Black Hills State with an injury. Nielson added the two quarterbacks are similar athletes, but the Tommies’ dependence on their running attack was the focus for the Coyotes.
“They’re good at it,” Nielson said. “Our ability to take that away was a positive thing. It made all the difference in the world when a running football team can’t run the football.”
Tateoka finished 15-of-22 passing for 133 yards in the contest.
The Coyotes, 1-1, take on the Lamar Cardinals out of the Southland Conference Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the DakotaDome.
