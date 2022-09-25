PLATTE — Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder and Jada Koerner claimed individual titles at the Platte-Geddes Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday.
Centerville edged Freeman Academy-Marion for the girls’ title, with each team scoring 32 points. Platte-Geddes and Burke each scored 34 points, with the host Black Panthers earning third. Gregory (37) was fifth.
Koerner wo the girls’ 5,000-meter event in 20:57, beating out Gregory’s Asia VanDerWerff (21:05). Platte-Geddes’ Berklee Miles (21:34), Hanson’s Eliza Oltmanns (22:15) and Menno’s Ashton Massey (22:30) rounded out the top five.
Mitchell Christian edged Freeman Academy-Marion 22 to 24 for the boys’ title. Gregory (27) was third, followed by Platte-Geddes (42) and Wagner (49).
Schroeder finished the 5,000-meter event in 17:42, beating out Winner’s Joseph Laprath (18:15) and Mitchell Christian’s Silas Holdeman (18:16). FA-M’s Finley McConniel (18:34) was fourth, followed by Gregory’s Fin Adams (18:50).
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell Christian 22, Freeman Academy-Marion 24, Gregory 27, Platte-Geddes 42, Wagner 49, Centerville 56, Winner 63, Hanson 64, Burke 77, Lyman 103
TOP 20: 1, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:42; 2, Joseph Laprath, Winner 18:15; 3, Silas Holdeman, Mitchell Christian 18:16; 4, Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:34; 5, Fin Adams, Gregory 18:50; 6, Luke Sinclair, Gregory 19:02; 7, Walter Graesser, Platte-Geddes 19:59; 8, Joseph Tegethoff, Mitchell Christian 20:11; 9, Boche Knight, Centerville 20:18; 10, Carson Ferry, Hanson 20:18; 11, Luke Mentele, Mitchell Christian 20:24; 12, Lael Young, Wagner 20:26; 13, Carson Vanden Berge, Platte-Geddes 20:26; 14, Vincent Bechen, Wagner 20:31; 15, Nahum Anderberg, Mitchell Christian 20:32; 16, Pierce Stukel, Gregory 20:39; 17, Nick Nelson, Burke 20:39; 18, Mason Ryan, Lyman 20:41; 19, Hayden Schmidt, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:43; 20, Will Jarding, Hanson 20:44
TEAM SCORES: Centerville 32, Freeman Academy-Marion 32, Platte-Geddes 34, Burke 34, Gregory 37, Hanson 38, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 40
TOP 20: 1, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:57; 2, Asia VanDerWerff, Gregory 21:05; 3, Berklee Mills, Platte-Geddes 21:34; 4, Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson 22:15; 5, Ashton Massey, Menno 22:30; 6, Estelle Waltner, Freeman Academy-Marion 22:36; 7, Jenna Vitek, Scotland 22:37; 8, Anna DeHaan, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 22:40; 9, Brecken Bolander, Burke 22:42; 10, Lillie Eide, Centerville 22:45; 11, Taylor Zeisler, Burke 22:51; 12, Emery Shubeck, Centerville 23:08; 13, Dulcie Veurink, Platte-Geddes 23:11; 14, Emily Grim, Gregory 23:18; 15, Lexi Schoenfelder, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 23:23; 16, Tessa Eide, Centerville 23:26; 17, Alyssa Moschell, Hanson 23:26; 18, Lydia Austin, Centerville 23:32; 19, Vivian Kirk, Centerville 23:36; 20, Avery Zeisler, Burke 23:41
