BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS B HS TOURN.
May 30-31 at Sioux Falls
First Round
Monday, May 30
Dell Rapids 3, Parkston 1
Tuesday, May 31
Madison 13, Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake 5
Dakota Valley 6, West Central 5
Winner-Colome 5, Redfield Area 2
Semifinals, May 31
Dell Rapids 7, Madison 0
Dakota Valley 4, Winner-Colome 3
Championship, June 1
Dell Rapids 11, Dakota Valley 5, 11 innings
KYLE MUELLER CLASSIC
June 3-5 at Yankton, Crofton and Vermillion
YANKTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Yankton vs. Hartington, 10:30 a.m.
Hartington vs. Fairbury, 12:45 p.m.
Fairbury vs. Baltic, 3 p.m.
Yankton vs. Baltic, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Fairbury, 10:30 a.m.
Baltic vs. Hartington, 12:45 p.m.
Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.
Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.
CROFTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Crofton vs. Yankton Juniors, 10:30 a.m.
Yankton Juniors vs. S.F. West, 12:45 p.m.
S.F. West vs. Pierce, 3 p.m.
Crofton vs. Pierce, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Crofton vs. S.F. West, 10:30 a.m.
Pierce vs. Yankton Juniors, 12:45 p.m.
Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.
Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.
VERMILLION POOL
Friday’s Games
Vermillion vs. S.F. East, 10:30 a.m.
S.F. East vs. Norfolk, 12:30 p.m.
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 3 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Norfolk, 10:30 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. S.F. East, 12:45 p.m.
Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.
Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS, SUNDAY AT YANKTON
NOTE: If Wild Card comes from Yankton Pool, Wild Card and Crofton Champ will change places
Yankton Pool Champ vs. Wild Card, 11 a.m.
Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, SUNDAY AT YANKTON
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
