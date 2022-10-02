LAKE ANDES — Fourth-ranked Burke beat Tripp-Delmont-Armour for the second time in a week, topping the Nighthawks 25-14, 25-17 in the championship of the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament, Saturday in Lake Andes.
Burke swept the Nighthawks on Sept. 26, giving TDA its first loss of the season.
Adisyn Indahl had 12 kills and 13 digs for Burke. Kailee Frank had eight kills. Elly Witt posted 12 assists, and Elle Johnson had 14 digs and two ace serves in the victory.
For TDA, Gracey Schatz had nine kills and Hannah Stremick had 10 assists to lead the way. Megan Reiner posted 11 digs and Faith Goehring added 10 digs for the Nighthawks.
Burke travels to Avon on Tuesday. TDA travels to Wagner on Monday.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 2, Gayville-Volin 0
LAKE ANDES — Tripp-Delmont-Armour outlasted Gayville-Volin 25-16, 25-20 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament Saturday.
Megan Reiner posted 10 kills, 16 digs and two blocks to lead TDA. Hannah Stremick had 21 assists and two ace serves. Gracey Schatz had nine kills and 11 digs. Faith Goehring added 15 digs and two blocks in the victory.
Burke 2, Corsica-Stickney 0
LAKE ANDES — Burke made quick work of Corsica-Stickney, stopping the Jaguars 25-5, 25-6 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes.
Kailee Frank had seven kills and four ace serves, and Adisyn Indahl had nine kills for Burke. Elle Johnson had 11 digs and Elly Witt added 11 assists in the victory.
Sutten Eide had four digs and two assists for Corsica-Stickney. Payton DeLange added two kills and three blocks.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 2, Corsica-Stickney 0
LAKE ANDES — Tripp-Delmont-Armour powered past Corsica-Stickney 25-17, 25-18 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes.
Gracey Schatz had 10 kills and Hannah Stremick had 22 assists to lead TDA. Megan Reiner posted seven kills and Callie Westendorf added seven digs in the victory.
Sophie DeLange had five kills, and Sutten Eide had 11 assists and seven digs for Corsica-Stickney. Ashlyn Lefers had seven digs and Ali Wieczorek had two ace serves for the Jaguars.
Burke 2, Centerville 0
LAKE ANDES — Burke downed Centerville 25-10, 25-18 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Adisyn Indahl had 10 kills and Ava Sargent had seven assists for Burke. Kailee Frank added nine digs.
Corsica-Stickney 2, Avon 1
LAKE ANDES — Payton DeLange had 14 kills and 13 digs to lead Corsica-Stickney past Avon 21-25, 25-23, 26-24 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Sutten Eide had 29 assists and two ace serves for Corsica-Stickney. Cali Vanden Hoek added 10 digs.
For Avon, Courtney Sees had 17 kills and 24 digs. McKenna Kocmich had 26 assists and two ace serves. Lexi Vanderlei had three ace serves and 15 digs. Lila Vanderlei had 11 digs. Sara Swier added two ace serves.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 2, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
LAKE ANDES — Gracey Schatz had nine kills and three ace serves to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Freeman Academy-Marion 25-14, 25-12 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Hannah Stremick posted 19 assists and Mia Reiner had nine digs in the victory.
Burke 2, Avon 0
LAKE ANDES — Burke swept Avon 25-10, 25-6 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Adisyn Indahl had seven kills and Elly Witt had eight assists for Burke. Elle Johnson posted 14 digs in the victory.
Courtney Sees had two kills and seven digs for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had two assists and Macey Voigt had nine digs in the effort.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 2, Colome 0
LAKE ANDES — Tripp-Delmont-Armour rolled past Colome 25-9, 25-12 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Gracey Schatz had seven kills and two blocks, and Hannah Stremick posted 15 assists and seven ace serves for TDA. Faith Goehring had five kills and six digs, Megan Reiner had eight digs and Mia Reiner added six digs in the victory.
Corsica-Stickney 2, Colome 1
LAKE ANDES — Corsica-Stickney outlasted Colome 25-15, 22-25, 27-25 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Payton DeLange and Sophie DeLange each had nine kills for Corsica-Stickney. Sutten Eide had 28 assists and 10 digs. Ashlyn Lefers had 22 digs and Ali Wieczorek added 11 digs for the Jaguars.
Avon 2, Centerville 0
LAKE ANDES — McKenna Kocmich had 11 ace serves and 15 assists to lead Avon past Centerville 25-11, 25-14 in the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Courtney Sees posted 11 kills and six digs for Avon. Gracie Small added three kills in the victory.
Corsica-Stickney 2, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
LAKE ANDES — Corsica-Stickney downed Freeman Academy-Marion 25-17, 25-16 in the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Jacey Kemp had seven kills, and Sutten Eide had 16 assists and three ace serves for Corsica-Stickney. Payton DeLange had five kills and eight digs, and Ashlyn Lefers had eight digs in the victory.
Clarkson-Leigh Tourn.
Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 2, Wynot 1
LEIGH, Neb. — Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family battled past Wynot 21-25, 25-16, 25-16 in the Clarkson-Leigh volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
For Wynot, Allison Wieseler had eight kills, 14 assists and three blocks. Kayla Pinkelman had seven kills. Sophia Geisen posted 11 assists and two bace serves. Kinslee Heimes finished with five kills, Ella Brummer had 14 digs, Myrah Sudbeck had 13 digs and Lauren Haberman added 11 digs in the effort.
Wynot, 11-6, travels to Hartington for a triangular with Cedar Catholic and Ponca on Thursday.
Pender 2, Wynot 1
LEIGH, Neb. — Pender rallied past Wynot 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 in the Clarkson-Leigh volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Kayla Pinkelman posted five kills and two blocks, and Myrah Sudbeck had nine assists and two ace serves for Wynot. Allison Wieseler posted three ace serves. Kinslee Heimes had 15 digs and Ella Brummer added nine digs for the Blue Devils.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Wynot 0
LEIGH, Neb. — Elmwood-Murdock claimed a 26-24, 25-19 victory over Wynot in the Clarkson-Leigh volleyball tournament on Saturday.
For Wynot, Kayla Pinkelman had seven kills, and Kenna Oligmueller had five kills and two ace serves to lead the way. Allison Wieseler also had five kills. Myrah Sudbeck posted 10 assists. Sophia Geisen posted eight assists. Kinslee Heimes had 11 digs and Lauren Haberman added eight digs in the effort.
Other Matches
Wagner 3, Tri-Valley 0
WAGNER — Third-ranked Wagner made quick work of Tri-Valley, sweeping the Mustangs 25-8, 25-17, 25-27 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Emma Yost had 17 kills and two ace serves for Wagner. Macy Koupal posted 35 assists. Avari Bruguier had eight kills and 12 digs. Shalayne Nagel finished with 10 digs. Shona Kocer had five blocks and Kya Kjeldgaard added three blocks in the victory.
Erica Bicknase and Megan Wenzel each had five kills for Tri-Valley. Kenzie Atwood had 16 digs. Allisyn Ruth had 14 digs and two ace serves. Nevaeh Grann and Brookelyn Stieben each had eight assists for the Mustangs.
Wagner, 18-2, hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Monday. Tri-Valley travels to Chester Area on Tuesday.
Wagner won the JV match 2-0. Tri-Valley claimed the ‘C’ match 2-0.
Sioux Valley 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Sioux Valley claimed a 25-23, 25-11, 25-17 victory over Beresford in Big East Conference volleyball action on Saturday.
Landree Wilson had 10 kills, and Kaedyn Sapp and Adison Renkly had nine kills each for Sioux Valley. Sapp also had 21 digs and two ace serves. Renkley also had 11 digs and five assisted blocks.
Also for Sioux Valley, Sunny Hesby posted 17 assists, three ace serves and 11 digs. Ashley Bjerke had 14 assists and four blocks (one solo). Talya Vincent had 16 digs and two ace serves. Jada Knutson added three assisted blocks in the victory.
For Beresford, Maddie Erickson and Megan DeLay each had seven kills, with Erickson recording three assisted blocks. Larissa Tiedeman had 15 assists. Rachel Zanter posted 16 digs.
Sioux Valley, 13-5, travels to Hamlin on Tuesday. Beresford, 8-12, travels to Flandreau on Tuesday.
