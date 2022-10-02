1,000 Assists For Kocmich
Buy Now

Avon's McKenna Kocmich recorded her 1,000th career assist during the Great Plains Conference Volleyball Tournament, Saturday at Lake Andes.

 Submitted Photo

LAKE ANDES — Fourth-ranked Burke beat Tripp-Delmont-Armour for the second time in a week, topping the Nighthawks 25-14, 25-17 in the championship of the Great Plains Conference volleyball tournament, Saturday in Lake Andes.

Burke swept the Nighthawks on Sept. 26, giving TDA its first loss of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.