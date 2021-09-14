MANHATTAN, Kan. – The South Dakota men’s golf team made its return to the links at the Colbert Hills Wildcat Invitational. The Yotes finished in 11th place as a team while senior Ben Hicks led the squad with a 31st place.
The Yotes ended day two shooting a 311 as a team to finish with a team score of 929 after three rounds of action.
Hicks shot a final round of 76 to finish with a 227 after three rounds. Hicks shot a 73, 78, 76 and recorded seven birdies and 33 pars at the invitational. Newcomer Max Schmidtke finished just behind Hicks tying for 38th place with a three round score of 77, 75, 77 for a total score of 229.
Senior Ian Johnston began his senior season tying for 44th place with scores of 75, 81, and 77 for a total score of 233. He recorded five birdies and 31 pars over the three rounds. Junior Ryan Neff tied for 65th place with a 78, 85, 81 scorecard to total 244. Another newcomer Hunter Rebrovich tied for 67th place with scores of 82, 81 and 82 to card a 29 under-par 245.
Logan Hamak competed as an individual for the Yotes and shot a 254 for 73rd place in his Coyote debut.
The Coyotes are back in action on September 20-21 at the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado.
