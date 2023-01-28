ST. PAUL, Minn. – South Dakota bounced back from a heartbreaking loss Thursday to top St. Thomas Saturday night by a final score of 81-67 in St. Paul, Minnesota.  

The Coyotes have now completed the season sweep of St. Thomas for the second year since the Tommies joined the Summit League. Entering the game at 1-7 in road games, South Dakota handed St. Thomas its first home loss of the season. The Tommies were previously 10-0 inside Schoenecker Arena. The win helped South Dakota to a 10-12 overall record and 5-5 in Summit League play. St. Thomas drops to 14-10 and 5-6 in the conference.  

