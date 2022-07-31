MITCHELL — Pairings for the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Aug. 3-14 in Mitchell, have been announced.

Play for the first of the four qualifiers from District 6B — the South Central League — will begin on Friday, Aug. 5. Tabor plays Canova in the 11 a.m. game, followed by district tournament champion Wynot against Lennox Only One in the 1 p.m. game.

