MITCHELL — Pairings for the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Aug. 3-14 in Mitchell, have been announced.
Play for the first of the four qualifiers from District 6B — the South Central League — will begin on Friday, Aug. 5. Tabor plays Canova in the 11 a.m. game, followed by district tournament champion Wynot against Lennox Only One in the 1 p.m. game.
Freeman, the district tournament runner-up, plays the 5:30 p.m. game on Saturday, facing Lake Norden. Menno plays Sunday at 11 a.m., facing the 2021 state runner-up Flandreau.
Second-round action begins Sunday, Aug. 7 and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 10. Quarterfinals are set for Aug. 11 and 12, with semifinals on Aug. 13 and the championship on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.
Here are the first-round pairings, listed by day:
Plankinton Gold Sox vs. Madison, 5:30 p.m.
Plankinton Bankers vs. Garretson, 7:30 p.m.
Redfield Dairy Queen vs. Mount Vernon, 11 a.m.
Milbank vs. Akron, 1 p.m.
Platte vs. Aurora, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Wessington Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Canova vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
Wynot vs. Lennox Only One, 1 p.m.
4 Corners vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Humboldt-Hartford vs. Dimock-Emery, 7:30 p.m.
Northville vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 11 a.m.
Larchwood vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
Freeman vs. Lake Norden, 5:30 p.m.
Redfield Pheasants vs. Winner-Colome, 7:30 p.m.
Menno vs. Flandreau, 11 a.m.
Kimball-White Lake vs. Castlewood Monarchs, 1 p.m.
ABERDEEN — The Yankton Tappers will face Brookings in the opening game of the South Dakota Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament. The tournament will be played Aug. 5-7 in Aberdeen, and Aug. 12-14 in Mitchell.
The Tappers and Cubs play at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the Black Hills A’s against Renner at 7:30 p.m. Friday night’s losers play at 11 a.m., with the winners to follow at 1 p.m.
The modified double-elimination tournament concludes Aug. 14 at Mitchell, with the championship at noon. There is no “if” game in the final.
Here is the opening weekend schedule for Class A
GAME 1: Brookings vs. Yankton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Black Hills A’s vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Sioux Falls Squirrels vs. Rapid City Diamondbacks, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Sioux Falls Hops vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.