AUSTIN, Texas—South Dakota alumna Emily Grove finished runner-up in the elite section of the pole vault Saturday at the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays held at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Grove vaulted 14-3 ½ (4.36m), the same height as the winner, but cleared the bar on a second attempt.
In the top university section of the pole vault, sophomore Marleen Mülla and junior Cassidy Mooneyhan tied for fifth with a height of 13-11 ¼ (4.25m). Fourth-year sophomore Gen Hirata took 11th in 13-1 ½ (4.00m).
Fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp took 13th in section B of the women’s discus with a throw of 151-8.
South Dakota returns home to host the USD Early Bird next weekend, April 7-8, at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion.
SAN MARCOS, Texas—The women’s 4x100-meter relay of Sammy Neil, Jacy Pulse, Anna Robinson and Erin Kinney took first Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational held at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
South Dakota’s quartet posted a winning time of 45.05, just a tenth of a second off the school record the quartet clocked last weekend in San Diego.
Robinson added a fourth-place finish in the open 400 meters, clocking a personal best time of 53.95 seconds. That mark is more than a second faster than her previous outdoor best and moves her to third in South Dakota program history for the event.
Fourth-year junior Hugo Morvan finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.22 seconds.
Fourth-year junior Carly Haring, the lone field event athlete competing at Texas State on Saturday, tied for eighth in the high jump with a clearance of 5-5 ¼ (1.66m).
