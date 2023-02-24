PHOENIX—South Dakota opened Grand Canyon University’s Lopes Up Classic with a 4-2 win against Utah State and a 2-1 victory over Montana Friday at GCU Softball Stadium. The Coyotes have won three in a row to get to 5-5 on the season.

Bela Goerke, who played her high school ball at nearby Sahuaro High School, hit the first pitch she saw over the wall in left field for a solo home run against Utah State. Mia Kraimer topped that with her first collegiate home run, a three-run bomb in the fourth that gave the Coyotes a 4-0 lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.