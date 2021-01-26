MADISON — Pairings for the Dakota XII Conference/Northeast Conference Clash boys’ basketball event, scheduled for Jan. 30 in Madison, have been announced. All games will be played at Madison High School, utilizing both gyms.
Masks will be required of everyone, including players not actively participating in the games. Entrance wristbands will be distributed to each school participating in the event.
Play in the main gym includes the top six teams from each league, beginning with Tea Area against Sisseton at 10 a.m., followed by Clark-Willow Lake against West Central at 11:45 p.m. Tiospa Zina faces Dell Rapids at 1:30 p.m., followed by Vermillion against Redfield at 3:15 p.m. Groton Area draws Sioux Falls Christian at 5 p.m., with Dakota Valley facing Mobridge-Pollock in the final game, a 6:45 p.m. start.
In the auxiliary gym, play begins at 10:45 a.m. with Elk Point-Jefferson against Webster Area. Aberdeen Roncalli and Canton face off at 12:30 p.m., followed by Deuel against Tri-Valley at 2:15 p.m. Milbank and Lennox face off at 4 p.m., followed by Hamlin against Madison at 5:45 p.m.
