There won’t be a trophy to hoist or rings to wear, but the Yankton football team certainly felt like it won the ‘big one.’
The Bucks got the revenge they’ve wanted for a year.
A year after watching Dakota Valley celebrate on its home field following a victory, the Bucks were the ones leaving the field Friday with smiles on their faces.
“We tell them all the time that this next game is our Super Bowl, but this one was a little personal,” head coach Brady Muth said after a 51-15 win over Dakota Valley at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“And you know what, that’s OK. It’s OK to feel that way,” he added. “We challenged them this week and they really responded.”
A year after struggling to slow down the run game of the Panthers (members of Class 11A), the Bucks’ defense dominated the final two and a half quarters Friday.
“Coach (Justin) Olson put together a really good scheme and our kids really executed it,” Muth said. “The staff and the kids did a heck of a job.”
After Dakota Valley got within 17-15 early in the second quarter, the Bucks scored the next 34 points.
In the win for Yankton (2-0), sophomore receiver Tyler Sohler caught a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken. Senior quarterback Trevor Fitzgerald accounted for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and senior running back Corbin Sohler rushed for 97 yards and a score.
Dakota Valley scored on the game’s opening drive, as Kobey June broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
The Bucks answered with a ground-based series, concluded by a Fitzgerald nine-yard scoring run. Yankton then recovered a fumble (by senior Sam Kampshoff) and settled for a Gavin Fortner 29-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.
The Bucks then added to their lead early in the second quarter, when junior receiver Cameron Zahrbock out-jumped a defender on a deep pass and broke free for a 75-yard touchdown.
Dakota Valley answered with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Chayce Montagne to Evan Foster at the 9:05 mark and the conversion brought the Panthers within 17-15.
On the next series, Ryken hit Tyler Sohler for an 18-yard touchdown.
The Bucks later took a 23-15 lead into the halftime break, but it didn’t take long for that margin to balloon.
Fitzgerald took the opening kickoff of the third quarter down to the six and later scored on a 5-yard run. On Yankton’s next series, Corbin Sohler capped off a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Tyler Sohler hauled in his second touchdown catch when he caught an 18-yarder from Ryken late in the third quarter, and the Bucks tacked on another score on a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Thomas Weiner at the 6:44 mark of the fourth quarter.
There was a brief scare for the Bucks in the third quarter, when Fitzgerald was down on the turf for a few minutes after a 25-yard run.
He didn’t return to the game, but Muth later said it was likely only a cramp.
By that point, though, the game was well in hand, and two plays later, the Bucks were in the end zone on Ryken’s second touchdown pass to Tyler Sohler.
Ryken completed 5-of-9 passes for 66 yards and two scores with an interception, while Fitzgerald completed 1-of-4 passes for 75 yards and a score.
Having two capable and versatile quarterbacks is certainly a good problem to have, Muth joked.
“Just when you think one guy takes the lead, Rugby steps in and doesn’t miss a beat,” Muth added. “We’re really lucky to have both of them.”
Yankton stays home to host three-time defending state champion Pierre next Friday night at Crane-Youngworth Field.
It’ll be another chance for the Bucks to exact revenge on a team it lost to a year ago — the Governors defeated Yankton 63-0 last season.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
DAKOTA VALLEY (0-2) 7 8 0 0 — 15
YANKTON (2-0) 10 13 21 7 — 51
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
DV — Kobey June, 40-yard run (Evan Foster kick); 8:44
YHS — Trevor Fitzgerald, 9-yard run (Gavin Fortner kick); 5:24
YHS — Fortner, 29-yard field goal; 2:43
Second Quarter
YHS — Cameron Zahrbock, 75-yard pass from Fitzgerald (Fortner kick); 10:16
DV — Evan Foster, 38-yard pass from Chayce Montagne (conversion good); 9:05
YHS — Tyler Sohler, 18-yard pass from Rugby Ryken (kick missed); 7:52
Third Quarter
YHS — Fitzgerald, 5-yard run (Fortner kick); 11:20
YHS — Corbin Sohler, 1-yard run (Fortner kick); 8:13
YHS — Tyler Sohler, 18-yard pass from Ryken (Fortner kick); 2:50
Fourth Quarter
YHS — Thomas Weiner, 1-yard run (Fortner kick); 6:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.