VERMILLION — USD swimmer Zach Kopp and women’s basketball player Hannah Sjerven were named the South Dakota Athletes of the Year Friday as a part of The Charlies, USD’s annual award ceremony.
The Charlies are being announced digitally this year. Both the Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards in the current format have been awarded since 2001.
Kopp is the first representative of the USD swim and dive program to be honored as the John Van Why Male Athlete of the Year. Kopp is from Otsego, Minnesota and was named the Summit League Men’s Swimmer of the Year and Swimmer of the Championships this April.
Kopp won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke at the championships. He was also on three winning relay teams at the meet. Kopp was a driving force in USD’s first Summit League Title in swimming and diving this season.
Sjerven, the Rogers, Minnesota native, is the second straight women’s basketball player to win the Catie Tobin Female Athlete of the Year award. Sjerven led the team in points (17.1 per game) and rebounds (9.8 per game).
The Coyote women’s basketball team finished its season with a 19-6 record and a third NCAA Tournament appearance. Sjerven took the honor of Summit League Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season as well.
