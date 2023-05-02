VERMILLION — Keaton Gale went 3-for-4 with a double and Jake Gale went 2-for-2 with three RBI to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Vermillion 8-1 in club high school baseball action on Tuesday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Ben Swatek and Christian Mueller each had two hits for EPJ. Hunter Geary, Ty Trometer and Evan Hailey each had a hit in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.