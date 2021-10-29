BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Nobody saw this coming, but don’t hang your heads.
That was, in part, the message Matt Kuchar shared with his players as they gathered in a half-circle around him following a playoff loss on Friday night.
The Bloomfield Bees, the No. 4 seed in the Class D2 bracket (the field was re-seeded after the first round), had just suffered a 70-44 defeat to Elgin Public-Pope John, but were told by their head coach to embrace the positives from a successful season.
“I thought we played fairly strong to start the game, but a couple turnovers and the wheels fell off,” Kuchar said after the talk with his players.
“I feel bad for those seniors.”
While Elgin Public-Pope John (7-3), the No. 13 seed, advances to next week’s quarterfinals, the Bees saw their season come to an end at 8-2.
And Jack Wemhoff played a key role in that season-ending defeat for Bloomfield.
The junior running back for EPPJ ran for seven touchdowns for the Wolfpack, who scored 40 straight points after trailing in the first quarter.
Bloomfield jumped ahead 20-6 at the 3:32 mark of the first quarter after an interception return for a touchdown by senior Dalton Gieselman. The visiting Wolfpack, though, dominated the second quarter to build a 38-20 lead.
EPPJ then pushed its lead out to 46-20 at the 4:40 mark of the third quarter. The Bees later got within 52-36 with 8:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, but threw an interception and then fumbled a kickoff return on their next two series.
The Wolfpack then scored with 3:42 left to make it 70-36 and Bloomfield’s Cody Bruegman closed the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:04 left.
In the end, what cost the Bees?
“Mental mistakes,” Kuchar said. “We didn’t tackle and we lined up wrong, and that’s not us.”
The only two seniors Bloomfield will graduate from this season are Gieselman and Bruegman.
“You’ll see it in the off-season,” Kuchar said. “These two seniors were both studs. They made things happen.”
