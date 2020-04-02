LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2019-20 high school sports season in Nebraska is over.
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced through a press release Thursday that “all remaining NSAA activity practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, have been cancelled for this school year.”
The release cited a Directed Health Measure issued by Governor Pete Ricketts for the decision.
The NSAA noted that summer activity rules will go into effect on May 26, but out-of-season rules for during the school year are to be followed until that time.
The NSAA also announced that the May 1 transfer list deadline would remain unchanged.
A week ago the South Dakota High School Activities Association tabled discussion of cancelling or rescheduling remaining 2019-20 events until closer to the current re-open date for South Dakota schools, May 4.
