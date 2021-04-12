Yankton Fury Red swept Yankton Fury Black in girls’ softball action on Sunday at Riverside Park.
In the opener, Izzy Wintz had two hits and two RBI as Fury Red won 6-2.
Olivia Girard and Bailey Sample each doubled for Fury Red. Hannah Sailer and Grace Brockberg each had a hit in the victory.
Emma Eichacker tripled for Fury Black. Bailey Baylor, Chandler Cleveland and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit.
Regan Garry picked up the win, striking out 11. Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out four.
Sample struck out 13 in a complete game shutout as Fury Red won the nightcap 12-0.
Brockberg went 4-for-4 with a double, and Garry went 4-for-4 with four RBI for Fury Red. Camryn Zoeller had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBI. Sample and Wintz each had two hits. Girard and Tori Vellek each doubled. Sailer, Brooklyn Townsend and Paige Hatch each had a hit in the victory.
Eichacker had a hit for Fury Black.
Olivia Binde took the loss, striking out three.
