COLUMBUS, Neb. — The Crofton offense overcame an early defense and the Warrior defense held Superior without a field goal for a 12-minute span in the second half of a 53-41 victory over the Wildcats in the District C2-4 girls’ basketball game, Friday in Columbus, Nebraska.
The defending Class C2 champions earned a return trip to state with the victory.
Ella Wragge led Crofton (22-4) with 13 points and four steals. Caitlin Guenther scored 12 points. Alexis Folkers had eight assists. Ellie Tramp added six rebounds.
For Superior (20-6), Shayla Meyer scored a game-high 22 points. Ella Gardner added nine points.
“Meyer is a good player, said Crofton head coach Aaron Losing. “We got caught on the high side on her a couple of times. We probably did a better job of double-teaming more quickly in the second half.”
Superior got things going early, scoring the game’s first nine points to draw a timeout from Losing.
“We just took a timeout to catch our breath and reset,” Losing said. “Once that first basket went in and we got that first steal, we got back in the right mindset.”
Guenther broke the seal on the basket for Crofton, scoring a pair of baskets. She also capped the Warriors’ 11-0 run with a score, giving the Warriors their first lead.
Though a Gardner basket just before the quarter break gave the Wildcats back the lead, 12-11, that margin was short-lived. A pair of Wragge baskets in the quarter helped Crofton to a 23-18 halftime lead.
Superior came out of the break with offensive momentum. Two Meyer baskets on either side of a Laci Kirchhoff three-pointer pulled the Wildcats back within one, 26-25.
But the Crofton defense then found its groove.
Superior would not score from the field again until there was less than two minutes to play and the Warriors had built their largest lead, 45-31.
“I thought our subs really had a good game,” Losing said. “The way we play, the intensity we come to play with, we may have worn them down in the second half.”
Crofton now prepares for its fourth straight state tournament appearance. It will be a unique one, as the first round game will be played on Tuesday, March 8. Teams that advance will have a day off between each round, with the Class C2 girls’ final set for Saturday, March 12.
“It’s a different schedule,” Losing said. “It will be something to think about.”
What won’t change will be the preparations.
“If it’s someone we are unfamiliar with, we will get to work learning about them,” Losing said. “If it’s someone we’re familiar with, we’ll keep diving in and come up with some ideas.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.