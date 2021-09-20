TYNDALL — Wagner picked up a 25-18, 31-29 sweep of Avon in the semifinals of the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall Saturday.
Courtney Sees tallied six kills and 10 digs for Avon. Kaite Gretschmann added 12 digs and McKenna Komich eight assists. Tiffany Pelton and Sam Brodeen added four kills each.
No stats reported for Wagner.
Avon is at Colome Thursday.
Platte-Geddes 2, Parker 0
Platte-Geddes tallied a 25-18, 25-19 win over Parker Saturday in the semifinals of the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall.
Cadence Van Zee picked up 10 kills and six digs for Platte-Geddes. Karly VanDerWerff tallied nine kills and nine digs. Avery DeVries tallied 20 assists.
No stats reported for Parker.
Quarterfinals
Wagner 2, Bon Homme 0
Wagner defeated Bon Homme 25-17, 25-14 to advance to the semifinals of the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall Saturday.
Olivia Bures tallied three kills and four digs for Bon Homme. Jaden Kortan contributed six assists and Jenna Duffek four digs.
No stats reported for Wagner.
Bon Homme is at Wagner Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes 2, Northwestern 0
Platte-Geddes earned a 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Northwestern in the quarterfinals of the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall Saturday.
Karly VanDerWerff tallied eight kills and 11 digs for Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries tallied 16 assists.
Ella Haven picked up eight kills for Northwestern. Brooklyn Halvorson contributed 13 assists and six digs. Ashley Haven pitched in six digs.
Avon 2, Parkston 0
Avon swept Parkston 25-21, 25-19 Saturday in the Quarterfinals of the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall.
Tiffany Pelton tallied 11 kills for Avon. Katie Gretschmann picked up 22 digs. Sam Brodeen and MaKayla Kopp added 13 digs apiece. McKenna Kocmich pitched in 14 assists.
No stats reported for Parkston.
Parkston is at home against Winner Tuesday.
Pool A
Platte-Geddes 2, Vermillion 1
Platte-Geddes picked up a 25-17, 15-25, 25-8 victory over Vermillion in pool play at the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall.
Cadence Van Zee and Karly VanDerWerff tallied 10 kills each for Platte-Geddes. VanDerWerff and Hadley Hanson added 11 digs each. Avery DeVries pitched in 24 assists.
No stats reported for Vermillion.
Platte-Geddes 2, Gayville-Volin 0
Platte-Geddes ran away with a 29-27, 25-21 sweep over Gayville-Volin Saturday in pool play at the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall.
Cadence Van Zee tallied 12 kills and nine digs for the Black Panthers. Karly VanDerWerff pitched in 10 kills and 15 digs. Regan Hoffman picked up 21 digs and Avery DeVries 27 assists.
No stats reported for Gayville-Volin.
Parkston 2, Platte-Geddes 0
Parkston earned a 25-22, 25-18 sweep over Platte-Geddes Saturday in pool play at the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall.
Karly VanDerWerff tallied nine kills and nine digs for the Black Panthers. Cadence Van Zee pitched in eight kills. Avery DeVries tallied 19 assists. Regan Hoffamn picked up nine digs.
No stats reported for Parkston.
Pool B
Parker 2, Bon Homme 0
TYNDALL — Parker swept Bon Homme 25-18, 25-22 in pool play of the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall Saturday.
Jenna Duffek tallied five kills and five digs for Bon Homme. Kenadee Kozak and Erin Heusinkfeld added four kills each. Jaden Kortan picked up 12 assists.
No stats reported for Parker.
Centerville 2, Bon Homme 1
Centerville picked up a win over Bon Homme 21-25, 25-18, 25-16 Saturday in pool play at the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall.
Olivia Bures, Jenna Duffek and Erin Heunsinkfeld tallied six kills each for Bon Homme. Jaden Kortan added 14 assists. Duffek tallied 12 digs. Bures and Kenadee Kozak added 10 digs each.
No stats reported for Centerville.
Bon Homme 2, Gregory 1
Bon Homme picked up a victory over Gregory 25-21, 22-25, 28-26 at the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall Saturday.
Olivia Bures tallied 10 kills and 10 digs to lead the Cavaliers. Jaden Kortan pitched in 16 assists and Jenan Duffek 11 digs. Erin Heusinkveld contributed 10 digs.
No stats reported for Gregory.
Pool C
Avon 2, Beresford 1
Avon picked up a three-set 17-25, 25-20, 25-20 win over Beresford Saturday in pool play at the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall.
Tiffany Pelton tallied 12 kills to lead Avon. Katie Gretschmann contributed 29 digs, Sam Brodeen 27 and Courtney Sees 26. Tiffany Ridgway added 17 digs and 16 assists. MaKayla Kopp pitched in 14 digs.
No stats reported for Beresford.
Northwestern 2, Avon 0
Northwestern swept Avon 25-19, 25-22 in pool play Saturday at the Cavalier Clash in Tyndall.
Courtney Sees tallied eight kills and 15 digs for Avon. Katie Gretschmann picked up 23 digs and Sam Brodeen 19. MaKayla Kopp pitched in 16 digs and McKenna Kocmich nine assists.
Ella Haven led Northwestern with 13 kills and 10 digs. Brooklyn Halvorson picked up 23 assists.
Avon 2, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 0
Avon picked up a 25-10, 25-17 sweep of Andes Central-Dakota Christian Saturday in pool play at the Cavalier Clash.
Courtney Sees tallied five kills for Avon. Katie Gretschmann picked up 10 digs and five aces. McKenna Kocmich pitched in eight assists.
No stats reported for Andes Central-Dakota Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.