DESMET — Gayville-Volin’s Madison Fairley began defense of her Class B girls’ title with a victory in the Region 2B Cross Country Meet, Wednesday in DeSmet.
The top three teams and top 20 individual runners qualify for the South Dakota State Meet, Oct. 24 in Rapid City.
Fairley won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 20:50.08, nearly a minute ahead of Colman-Egan’s Reese Luze (21:44.46). Canistota’s Kara Roshone (21:53.95) was third.
Colman-Egan won a tightly-contested girls’ team race with 24 points, one point ahead of Arlington (25) and four points ahead of DeSmet (28). Centerville was fourth with 88 points.
Also qualifying for state in the girls’ race were Centerville’s Lillie Eide (8th, 22:34.26), Tessa Eide (12th, 22:52.69) and Sophie Eide (17th, 23:20.68). Though the Tornadoes did not automatically qualify as a team, Centerville will be able to score as a team at state.
Elkton-Lake Benton won the boys’ team title with 13 points, beating out Dell Rapid St. Mary (25) and Lake Preston (36). Irene-Wakonda was fourth with 47 points.
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the boys’ 5,000-meter event in 17:42.16, edging out St. Mary’s Jacob Vogel (17:51.22). Lake Preston’s Rhett McMasters (18:49.86) was a distant third.
Area runners qualifying for state in the boys’ division were Irene-Wakonda’s Ethan Haich (6th, 19:36.04) and Christopher Haich (9th, 20:06.06), Centerville’s Gus Balison (14th, 20:32.14), Alcester-Hudson’s Karson Kruid (16th, 20:33.03) and Viborg-Hurley’s Gage Skjonsberg (19th, 20:42.02).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Elkton-Lake Benton 13, Dell Rapids St. Mary 25, Lake Preston 36, Irene-Wakonda 47, Chester Area 56, DeSmet 56, Centerville 59, Alcester-Hudson 62
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 20): 1, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 17:42.16; 2, Jacob Vogel, Dell Rapids St. Mary 17:51.22; 3, Rhett McMasters, Lake Preston 18:49.86; 4, Riley Hunter, Elkton-Lake Benton 19:25.14; 5, Miles Harming, Elkton-Lake Benton 19:34.69; 6, Ethan Haich, Irene-Wakonda 19:36.04; 7, Connor Hutcheson, Canistota 19:55.99; 8, Mason Ramlo, Elkton-Lake Benton 20:02.66; 9, Christopher Haich, Irene-Wakonda 20:06.06; 10, Sutton Bunde, Colman-Egan 20:08.68; 11, Nathan Timm, Elkton-Lake Benton 20:17.39; 12, Andrew Close, De Smet 20:21.35; 13, Seth Roemen, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20:24.46; 14, Gus Balison, Centerville 20:32.14; 15, Jake Burns, Arlington 20:32.88; 16, Karson Kruid, Alcester-Hudson 20:33.03; 17, Daniel Swenson, Chester Area 20:34.34; 18, Thomas Eining, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20:37.50; 19, Gage Skjonsberg, Viborg-Hurley 20:42.02; 20, AJ Wienk, Lake Preston 20:49.86
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Colman-Egan 24, Arlington 25, DeSmet 28, Centerville 33, Howard 37, Gayville-Volin 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 85, Alcester-Hudson 94, Irene-Wakonda 95, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 96, Lake Preston 108
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 20): 1, Madison Fairley, Gayville-Volin 20:50.08; 2, Reese Luze, Colman-Egan 21:44.46; 3, Kara Roshone, Canistota 21:53.95; 4, Jada Henriksen, Arlington 22:01.28; 5, Emma Neises, Howard 22:10.96; 6, Malayna Hemmen, Elkton-Lake Benton 22:23.08; 7, Megan Dylla, De Smet 22:31.26; 8, Lillie Eide, Centerville 22:34.26; 9, Mirra Beck, De Smet 22:40.62; 10, Kaelyn Ulschmid, Arlington 22:45.85; 11, Presley Luze, Colman-Egan 22:51.83; 12, Tessa Eide, Centerville 22:52.69; 13, Brynlee Landis, Colman-Egan 23:00.09; 14, Ellisyn Vincent, Arlington 23:03.76; 15, Autumn Hutcheson, Canistota 23:17.62; 16, Aubree Blue, De Smet 23:19.77; 17, Sophie Eide, Centerville 23:20.68; 18, Jayden Jaynes, Howard 23:22.15; 19, Hailey Kizer, Howard 23:22.69; 20, Abby Rhode, Colman-Egan 23:26.79
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.