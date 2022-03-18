RAPID CITY — Dakota Valley will play for the Class A boys’ basketball title for the first time since 2012 after a 59-47 victory over Flandreau in the semifinals on Friday in Rapid City.
Isaac Bruns finished with 20 points for Dakota Valley (25-0), which will play either St. Thomas More or Sioux Valley in the final. Sam Faldmo scored 14 points. Jaxson Wingert finished with 10 points. Randy Rosenquist added five assists and three steals.
For Flandreau, Tash Lunday scored 23 points. The total put him over 2,000 points for his career.
Also for Flandreau, Alex Anderson scored 14 points. Chase LeBrun grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, helping the Fliers to a 30-23 edge on the boards.
FLANDREAU (20-4)
Alex Anderson 5-9 0-0 14, Chase LeBrun 1-7 1-2 3, Tash Lunday 6-19 10-15 23, Paul Parsley 0-0 1-2 1, Liam Streitz 2-7 2-4 6, Maverick LeBrun 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14-43 14-23 47.
DAKOTA VALLEY (25-0)
Isaac Bruns 6-14 5-6 20, Sam Faldmo 5-7 1-1 14, Brayden Major 1-4 0-0 3, Randy Rosenquist 2-2 2-4 6, Jaxson Wingert 3-8 3-5 10, Joey Bryan 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxon Hennies 2-3 2-2 6, Ben Liddiard 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Schmiedt 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-38 13-18 59.
FLANDREAU 7 11 14 15 — 47
DAKOTA VALLEY 20 5 13 21 — 59
Three-Pointers: DV 8-17 (Bruns 3-4, Faldmo 3-5, Major 1-4, Wingert 1-3, Hennies 0-1), F 5-18 (Anderson 4-8, Lunday 1-6, C. LeBrun 0-3, Streitz 0-1). Rebounds: F 30 (C. LeBrun 9), DV 23 (Faldmo 6). Assists: DV 9 (Rosenquist 5), F 5 (Lunday 2, Streitz 2). Turnovers: DV 13, F 11. Blocked Shots: DV 4 (Faldmo 2), F 1 (Lunday). Steals: DV 7 (Rosenquist 3), F 6 (Lunday 3). Personal Fouls: F 18, DV 16. Fouled Out: None.
