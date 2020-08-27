SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman got two goals from Sydney White in a 5-0 victory over Yankton in girls’ soccer action on Thursday.
Brooke Oberbroekling, Macie Severson and Claire Thorton each scored for O’Gorman (4-1). The Knights had 17 shots, with Yankton goalkeeper Ashlyn Vogt making 12 saves.
“Ashlyn played really well tonight. She’s been doing a good job,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We had a couple of unfortunate goals against us, a couple of deflections that went in. Our defense worked hard.”
Yankton finished with five shots in the match.
“Emma Christensen did a good job of coming up the left flank and creating opportunities,” Schuring said.
Yankton, 1-4, hosts Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
Boys: O’Gorman 3, Yankton 2
SIOUX FALLS — Riley Aarbo scored a hat trick to lift Sioux Falls O’Gorman past Yankton 3-2 in boys’ soccer action on Thursday.
Yankton, 2-3, hosts Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
