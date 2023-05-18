SIOUX FALLS — A strong showing in singles propelled the Yankton Bucks to fifth place after the opening day of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Tennis Tournament. The two-day event began on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Lincoln, seeking its ninth straight state title, scored 360 points on the opening day to take a commanding lead over O’Gorman (307.5). Eastern South Dakota Conference champion Harrisburg (262) was third, followed by Sioux Falls Washington (256.5) and the Bucks (183).

