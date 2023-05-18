SIOUX FALLS — A strong showing in singles propelled the Yankton Bucks to fifth place after the opening day of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Tennis Tournament. The two-day event began on Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln, seeking its ninth straight state title, scored 360 points on the opening day to take a commanding lead over O’Gorman (307.5). Eastern South Dakota Conference champion Harrisburg (262) was third, followed by Sioux Falls Washington (256.5) and the Bucks (183).
The Bucks put three athletes in the semifinals of their respective singles flights.
At flight one, Zachary Briggs advanced with an upset of Brandon Valley’s Eli Woidyla, 6-4, 3-6, (10-6). The fifth-seeded Briggs will face Lincoln’s Rocky McKenzie in the semifinals.
At flight two, Harrison Krajewski upset O’Gorman’s Cooper Johnson 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals. He will face Lincoln’s Drew Gohl in the semifinals.
At flight four, Miles Krajewski upset Harrisburg’s Brayden Rausch 6-3, 4-6, (10-7) to advance to the semifinals. He will face Lincoln’s Arthur Tao in the semifinal match.
Christopher Rockne will play for fifth at flight three singles after a 10-8 upset of Watertown’s Evan Meester. Rockne, the eighth seed, will face Dayler Segrist of Rapid City Stevens in the fifth place match.
Jack Pederson will play for fifth at flight five singles after a 10-6 victory over Washington’s Eli Boyd. Pederson will face Josh Mueller of Rapid City Stevens.
Ethan Marsh will play in the consolation final after a 10-0 victory over Rapid City Central’s Peyton Taylor on the consolation semifinals. He will face Washington’s Austin Sorgdrager in that match.
At flight one doubles, the second-seeded duo of Briggs and Harrison Krajewski were upset by Brandon Valley 10-7 in the quarterfinals. Yankton will draw Watertown in the fifth place semifinals.
Rockne and Pederson will play in the fifth place semifinals at flight two doubles after a 10-2 loss to Lincoln in the quarterfinals. The Bucks will face Mitchell in that round.
At flight three doubles, Miles Krajewski and Marsh will play in the fifth place semifinals after a 10-5 loss to Mitchell in the quarterfinals. The Bucks draw Brandon Valley in that round.
The competition will be at Tomar Park today (Friday), beginning with singles. Championship and third place matches in singles will take place at approximately 10:15 a.m., with placing matches in all flights of doubles scheduled for 1 p.m.
