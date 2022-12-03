Watertown took control after the opening period to claim an 8-3 victory over Yankton in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Eight different Lakers scored in the contest, with Mylan Evans, Jake Bramer and Austin McBride each recording a goal and an assist. Jacob Riffenberger, Brayson Bohling, Logan Austad, Trey Allard and Kowynn Muhl each scored a goal. Thomas Foley, Wyatt Knopf and Jackson Espland each had an assist in the victory.
Dawson Vellek scored twice for Yankton. Donnyraee Marshall had the other Bucks goal. Jack Pedersen had two assists, and Alex Nockels and Luke Abbott each had an assist for the Bucks.
Caleb Schmaltz made 22 saves in goal for Watertown. Keenan Wagner stopped 23 shots and Jada Tjeerdsma stopped 10 shots for Yankton.
The Bucks finish a busy weekend at Mitchell today (Sunday).
JV: Yankton 3, Watertown 1
Dawsn Thoms scored twice to lift Yankton to a 3-1 victory in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Jack Pedersen scored the other Yankton goal. Kaden Hunhoff and Wyatt Johnson each had an assist.
Sawyer Knopf scored for Watertown. Kowynn Muhl and Jackson Espland each had an assist for the Lakers.
Garrett Haas stopped 20 shots in goal for Yankton. Kohl Nygaard made 24 saves for Watertown.
Yankton finishes a busy weekend at Mitchell today (Sunday).
A: Yankton 7, Watertown 0
Yankton notched its second straight shutout, blanking Watertown 7-0 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Tucker Renken and Rylan Murphy each scored twice for Yankton. Cooper Larsen had a goal and two assists. Isaac Dimmer and Kade Schramm each scored a goal. Easton Anderson and Brayden Byrkeland each had an assist in the victory.
Luke Moeller stopped all 11 shots for the Miracle in the victory. Hunter Kloos made 26 saves for Watertown.
Yankton, 4-0, travels to Mitchell today (Sunday). The Miracle opened the season with a 19-1 victory over the Marlins on Nov. 18.
B: Yankton 6, Watertown 1
Yankton outscored Watertown 5-0 in the final two periods as the Miracle downed the Lakers 6-1 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Lucas Feimer had three goals and an assist for Yankton. Brett Walker had a goal and an assist. Aiden Mulloy and Hadley Nielson each scored a goal. Luis Lira, Oliver Crandall, Jefferey Mellem and Colton Hopkins each had an assist in the victory.
Jaykob Wirkus scored for Watertown, with Jayven McNamara recording the assist.
Ryan Turner stopped 22 shots in goal for the Miracle. Cooper Thompson had 25 saves for Watertown.
Yankton hosts Sioux Center, Iowa, on Friday, Dec. 9.
