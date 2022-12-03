Watertown took control after the opening period to claim an 8-3 victory over Yankton in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.

Eight different Lakers scored in the contest, with Mylan Evans, Jake Bramer and Austin McBride each recording a goal and an assist. Jacob Riffenberger, Brayson Bohling, Logan Austad, Trey Allard and Kowynn Muhl each scored a goal. Thomas Foley, Wyatt Knopf and Jackson Espland each had an assist in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.