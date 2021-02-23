MENNO — Jesse Munkvold’s 21 points and another big game from Morgan Edelman helped second-seeded Menno clip seventh-seeded Centerville 46-42 in the Region 5B Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Tuesday evening in Menno.
Edelman recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and nine steals for Menno (14-6), which will play Scotland on Thursday night in Irene.
Centerville, which finishes its season 10-12, got 15 points and nine rebounds from Haley Meyer, as well as 10 points from Thea Gust.
CENTERVILLE (10-12) 14 9 3 16 — 42
MENNO (14-6) 14 15 5 12 — 46
Viborg-Hurley 51, Freeman 43
HURLEY — Coral Mason scored 22 points and got plenty of assistance as top-seeded Viborg-Hurley defeated eighth-seeded Freeman 51-43 on Tuesday evening in the Region 5B Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Hurley.
Sydney Voss contributed 15 points, six rebounds and two assists for Viborg-Hurley (16-4), which advances to play Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday in Irene.
Also in the win for Viborg-Hurley, NeVaeh Ronke had seven points and 11 rebounds, while Denae Mach had four points, five rebounds and three assists. Mason also had five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
For Freeman (6-15), Rijjy Peterson notched 17 points and 14 rebounds, Ashlin Jacobsen scored 12 points, Erin Uecker had six points, nine rebounds, two steals and five blocks, and Kate Miller posted five points and six rebounds.
FREEMAN (6-15) 10 8 14 11 — 43
VIBORG-HURLEY (16-4) 13 10 11 17 — 51
Scotland 59, Alcester-Hudson 53
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Lady Highlanders moved closer to a possible state tournament berth by beating Alcester-Hudson 59-53 on Tuesday night in the Region 5B Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Scotland.
Grace Fryda finished with 25 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals for third-seeded Scotland (16-5), which will play No. 2 Menno on Thursday in Irene.
Delanie VanDriel added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for Scotland, while Makayla Friederich had 12 points and five rebounds. Audrey Sayler tacked on five points, four rebounds and two steals.
In the season-ending loss for Alcester-Hudson (9-13), Ella Doering had 14 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Abby Walth had 12 points and two steals. Bayleigh Peterson had 10 points and two assists, Ella Serck grabbed seven rebounds, and Roni Rhead handed out four assists.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (9-13) 9 15 11 18 — 53
SCOTLAND (16-5) 20 16 13 10 — 59
Region 4A
Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Vermillion 42
VERMILLION — Maddie Hammitt’s double-double and a big edge at the free throw line helped No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson upset No. 3 Vermillion 46-42 in the Region 4A Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Tuesday in Vermillion.
Hammitt scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and also had three assists and four steals, for EPJ (5-16). Addison Stabe scored nine points, Courtney Brewer had seven points and Ashley Brewer hauled in eight rebounds for the Huskies, who will play at No. 2 Tea Area on Thursday.
Vermillion, which finishes the season 12-9, got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Lexi Plitzuweit. Kasey Hanson added 11 points and four rebounds, while Shandie Ludwig scored eight points, and Brooke Jensen tallied four points, four rebounds and three steals.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (5-16) 9 4 16 17 — 46
VERMILLION (12-9) 4 20 5 13 — 42
Region 5A
Wagner 57, Madison 34
WAGNER — Shalayne Nagel scored 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as fourth-seeded Wagner routed fifth-seeded Madison 57-34 in the Region 5A Girls’ Tournament on Tuesday in Wagner.
Macy Koupal added 16 points and four rebounds, and Abby Brunsing grabbed six rebounds for Wagner (9-12), which will play at No. 1 McCook Central-Montrose on Thursday in Salem.
Madison (5-16) got 16 points from Zoey Garry, and 10 points and six rebounds from Sophia VandenBosch. Abby Brooks pulled down 10 rebounds.
MADISON (5-16) 7 4 14 10 — 35
WAGNER (9-12) 19 4 20 14 — 57
Region 6B
Kimball-White Lake 56, Avon 48
WHITE LAKE — Thanks to a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double from Kennedy Leiferman, third-seeded Kimball-White Lake defeated sixth-seeded Avon 56-48 in the Region 6B Tournament on Tuesday in White Lake.
Kate Havlik added 15 points and three steals, while Hannah Havlik scored eight points and Dani Deffenbaugh grabbed six rebounds. KWL, now 13-8, will play Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
Kimball-White Lake led 38-17 after three quarters.
For Avon (8-14), Tiffany Pelton recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Courtney Sees had 11 points and seven rebounds. Ali Sees added 11 points and two steals, and Katie Gretschmann had eight points and two steals.
AVON (8-14) 7 4 6 31 — 48
KIMBALL-WL (13-8) 10 19 9 18 — 56
Region 3A
Tri-Valley 54, Baltic 36
COLTON — The Tri-Valley Mustangs raced their way to a big finish over the Baltic Lady Bulldogs 54-36 on Tuesday in Tri-Valley.
Paige Jewett led the Mustangs (12-9) with 15 points and Tabor Teel was close behind with 11 points.
For the Baltic Bulldogs (8-13), Berklee Erickson led the team with 11 points.
Tri- Valley will play in the SoDak 16 Qualifier Games on Thursday.
BALTIC (8-13) 13 4 7 12 — 36
TRI-VALLEY (12-9) 17 12 13 12 — 54
Region 4B
Hanson 61, Elkton-Lk Benton 35
ALEXANDRIA — Annalyse Weber’s 22 points and Mekiah Campbell’s double-double helped top-seeded Hanson cruise past No. 9 Elkton-Lake Benton 61-35 in the Region 4B Tournament on Tuesday in Alexandria.
Campbell had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, while Alyssa Moschell and Karlie Goergen both had four assists. Hanson (17-3) will play Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday in Huron.
Elkton-Lake Benton (5-17) got 13 points from Kailyn Drietz and seven points from Rachael Krog.
ELKTON-LAKE BEN. (5-17) 7 18 6 4 — 35
HANSON (17-3) 20 10 20 11 — 61
DR St. Mary 49, Howard 47
HOWARD — Fifth-seeded Dell Rapids St. Mary upended No. 4 Howard 49-47 on Tuesday in the Region 4B Tournament in Howard.
The Howard Tigers’ (13-8) Kate Connor led with 20 points and Abby Connor close behind with 15. Guard Kenedy Koepsell had six assists.
Ella Heinitz led the Cardinals (15-6) with 15 points. Madala Hanson not far behind with 13 points and a leading three steals.
Dell Rapids St. Mary will move on to the SoDak 16 qualifier games on Thursday.
DELL RAPIDS ST.MARY (15-6) 14 16 5 14 — 49
HOWARD (13-8) 10 15 13 9 — 47
Regular Season
Harrisburg 68, Huron 51
HARRISBURG — In the faceoff between the Tigers, Harrisburg came out victorious 68-51 over Huron on Tuesday in Harrisburg.
Brecli Honner led the Harrisburg Tigers (17-2) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Senior Guard Sydney Altenburg came in with 13 total points.
For the Huron Tigers (10-9), Isabelle Ellwein led with 12 points and Hamtyn Heinz close behind with 10 points.
Harrisburg travels to Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday, while Huron travels to Watertown on Thursday.
Pierre 56, Brookings 38
PIERRE — The Pierre Governors beat out the Brookings Bobcats 56-38 for AA Girls Basketball on Tuesday in Pierre.
Remington Price led the Governors (8-12) with 19 points throughout the game. Senior Caytee Williams scored seven points and seven assists.
The Bobcats’ (2-17) leading scorer was Ainsley Shelsta with 17 points. Sophomore Landree Willson scored eight points and Allie Clark scored five points with five assists.
Both teams with go on to the SoDak 16 games later this week.
BROOKINGS (2-17) 7 6 9 16 — 38
PIERRE (8-12) 13 17 17 9 — 56
