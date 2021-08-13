BASEBALL

S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR

Aug. 4-15 at Mitchell

SECOND ROUND

Sunday, Aug. 8

Dimock-Emery 5, Milbank 4

Plankinton F&M Bankers 13, Menno 3, 7 innings

Monday, Aug. 9

Flandreau 11, Mount Vernon 0, 7 innings

Alexandria 16, Volga 1, 8 innings

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Dell Rapids Mudcats 13, Wynot 5

Larchwood 3, Lesterville 2

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Kimball-White Lake 9, Redfield Pheasants 4

Winner-Colome 13, Salem 1

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Aug. 12

Dimock-Emery 7, Plankinton F&M Bankers 3

Flandreau 5, Alexandria 3

Friday, Aug. 13

Dell Rapids Mudcats 7, Larchwood 1

GAME 31: Winner-Colome vs. Kimball-White Lake, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Aug. 14

GAME 34: Flandreau vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 35: Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Game 31 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, Aug. 15

Game 34 winner vs. Game 35 winner, 2 p.m.

S.D. CLASS A AMATEUR

Aug. 6-8 at Brookings, Aug. 13-15 at Mitchell

Friday, Aug. 13

Renner 13, Brookings 8

Harrisburg 4, Aberdeen 2, Aberdeen eliminated

Baltic 5, Black Hills A’s 3, Black Hills eliminated

Saturday, Aug. 14

GAME 32: Harrisburg vs. Baltic, 11 a.m.

GAME 33: Brookings vs. Game 32 winner, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

CHAMPIONSHIP: Renner vs. Game 33 winner, noon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.