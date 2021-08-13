BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR
Aug. 4-15 at Mitchell
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 8
Dimock-Emery 5, Milbank 4
Plankinton F&M Bankers 13, Menno 3, 7 innings
Monday, Aug. 9
Flandreau 11, Mount Vernon 0, 7 innings
Alexandria 16, Volga 1, 8 innings
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Dell Rapids Mudcats 13, Wynot 5
Larchwood 3, Lesterville 2
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Kimball-White Lake 9, Redfield Pheasants 4
Winner-Colome 13, Salem 1
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 12
Dimock-Emery 7, Plankinton F&M Bankers 3
Flandreau 5, Alexandria 3
Friday, Aug. 13
Dell Rapids Mudcats 7, Larchwood 1
GAME 31: Winner-Colome vs. Kimball-White Lake, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Aug. 14
GAME 34: Flandreau vs. Dimock-Emery, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 35: Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Game 31 winner, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, Aug. 15
Game 34 winner vs. Game 35 winner, 2 p.m.
S.D. CLASS A AMATEUR
Aug. 6-8 at Brookings, Aug. 13-15 at Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 13
Renner 13, Brookings 8
Harrisburg 4, Aberdeen 2, Aberdeen eliminated
Baltic 5, Black Hills A’s 3, Black Hills eliminated
Saturday, Aug. 14
GAME 32: Harrisburg vs. Baltic, 11 a.m.
GAME 33: Brookings vs. Game 32 winner, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
CHAMPIONSHIP: Renner vs. Game 33 winner, noon
