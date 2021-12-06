Spencer, Neb. — Four Wausa Vikings scored in double figures to defeat Boyd County 61-57 Saturday in Wausa.
Jaxon Claussen led the way with 17 points for Wausa (2-0). Jon Nissen added 16 points and Addison Smith 14. Cashe Carlson contributed 11 points.
Ethan Mcbride tallied 29 points and 10 rebounds for Boyd County (0-2). Derris Hansen added 12 points.
Wausa is at Creighton Tuesday (today). Boyd County takes on Osmond today.
WAUSA (2-0) 4 22 17 18 —61
BOYD COUNTY (0-2) 13 12 20 12 —57
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Osmond 40
OSMOND, Neb. — Jake Peitz led Hartington-Newcastle to a 47-40 win over Osmond Saturday in Osmond.
Peitz tallied 26 points to lead Hartington-Newcastle (2-0). Seth Pinkelman added 10 points.
Ryan Schmit tallied 14 points and Zach Reikofski 11 for Osmond (1-1).
Hartington-Newcastle is at St. Francis today (Tuesday). Osmond hosts Boyd County.
HN (2-0) 12 6 16 13 —47
OSMOND (1-1) 15 4 9 12 —40
Wayne 38, Ponca 20
PONCA, Neb. — Wayne took down Ponca 38-20 Saturday morning in Ponca.
Dalton Lamprecht tallied 12 points and eight rebounds for Ponca (0-2). Taylor Korth tallied seven rebounds to go with three points.
No stats reported for Wayne (2-0).
Ponca is at home against Randolph Thursday. Wayne is at home against Wakefield today (Tuesday).
WAYNE (2-0) 8 16 7 7 —38
PONCA (0-2) 4 0 5 11 —20
