VERMILLION -- The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team opens its season Tuesday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC) and is looking to win its third straight Summit League Conference title.
The Coyotes take on Receiving Votes Oklahoma Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the SCSC, a team USD lost to last season. The Sooners and Coyotes are both Receiving Votes in the AP Top 25 Poll to start the season.
The Coyotes will lean on their three ‘super’ seniors, who returned for an extra year of eligibility in 2021-22 due to COVID-19. Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable returned and now are joined by senior Regan Sankey. USD graduated Claudia Kunzer and Monica Arens.
Sjerven led the Coyotes with 17.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season. Lamb and Krongable added 15.8 points and 14.7 points per game respectively.
Following the season opener at home against the Sooners, the Coyotes travel north to Sioux Falls Friday night, where the Coyotes take on No. 1 South Carolina in the Sanford Pentagon. Arizona faces Louisville Friday night in the other match-up at the Pentagon. Arizona and South Carolina made the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.
The Coyotes fell to South Carolina in the Pentagon last season and are playing the Gamecocks for the third time in as many seasons.
USD also returns with home non-conference games against Briar Cliff (Nov. 18), Wichita State (Dec. 4), Bradley (Dec. 6), Valparaiso (Dec. 10). USD’s road games are at Drake (Nov. 15) and Creighton (Dec. 16). The Coyotes play three neutral site games at the U.S. Virgin Islands against Northwestern, Texas A&M and Pittsburgh Nov. 25-27.
Once the Coyotes open conference play, they will be looking to position themselves for a third straight conference title and a fourth straight bid to the NCAA Tournament. USD opens the conference season at Oral Roberts Dec. 20. The only conference team to defeat the Coyotes in the last two conference seasons is South Dakota State. The Jacks make the trip to Vermillion Jan.8 and the Coyotes travel north Feb. 5.
The Coyotes fourth leading scorer last season was freshman guard Maddie Krull who picked up 9.2 points. Morgan Hansen and Kyah Watson joined Krull as freshman last season, and are looking to make strides this season.
The 2021-22 freshman class welcomes in Carley Duffney, Grace Larkins and Cassidy Carson. The three are looking to contribute and fill holes left by Kunzer and Arens.
The Coyotes and Sooners face each other Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the SCSC in Vermillion.
11/9 vs. Oklahoma 7 p.m
11/12 vs. South Carolina (SF) 6 p.m.
11/15 at Drake 6 p.m.
11/18 vs. Briar Cliff 7 p.m.
11/25 vs. Northwestern^ 4:45 p.m.
11/26 vs. Texas A&M^ 7 p.m.
11/27 vs. Pitt^ 4:45 p.m.
12/4 vs. Wichita State 1 p.m.
12/6 vs. Bradley 7 p.m.
12/10 vs. Valparaiso 7 p.m.
12/16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m.
12/20 at Oral Roberts 2 p.m.
12/22 at Kansas City 2 p.m.
12/30 vs. North Dakota 7 p.m.
1/1 vs. North Dakota State 1 p.m
1/8 vs. South Dakota State 1 p.m.
1/13 at Denver 8 p.m.
1/15 at Omaha 1 p.m.
1/20 vs. Western Illinois 7 p.m.
1/22 vs. St. Thomas 1 p.m.
1/27 at North Dakota State 7 p.m.
1/29 at North Dakota 1 p.m.
2/5 at South Dakota State 2 p.m.
2/10 vs. Omaha 7 p.m.
2/12 vs. Denver 1 p.m.
2/17 at St. Thomas 7 p.m.
2/19 at Western Illinois 2 p.m.
2/24 vs. Kansas City 7 p.m.
2/26 vs. Oral Roberts 1 p.m.
3/5-8 Summit League (SF) TBD
^ - Paradise Jam, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
