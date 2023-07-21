ELK POINT — The Mobridge 14-under baseball team defeated Vermillion 2-0 in the S.D. Class A VFW 14-Under Tournament Friday.
Nolan Nygren registered two hits for Vermillion. Ryne Chapman and Ryan Vitt added a hit apiece.
Vitt struck out eight batters in seven innings pitched, allowing two runs (zero earned) on four hits in the contest.
State B 14-Under VFW
Freeman-Marion 10, Corsica-Stickney 0
CORSICA — Riley Gall’s 3-for-4, 2-RBI performance powered the Freeman-Marion Sticks past Corsica-Stickney in the South Dakota Class B VFW 14-Under Baseball Tournament Friday.
The victory earned the Sticks a semifinal showdown with Mount Vernon-Plankinton today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. Corsica-Stickney will face Baltic today at 11 a.m.
Logan Peters doubled, and Tannen Auch and Logun Pankratz each had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Tayden Kerrigan earned the win for Freeman.
Parkston 6, Selby 2
CORSICA — The Parkston 14-under teeners registered 10 hits in a 6-2 victory over Selby in the South Dakota Class B VFW 14-Under Tournament Friday.
Parkston advances to a semifinal matchup with Platte-Geddes today (Saturday).
Brycen Bruening and Gage Jodozi led Parkston with two hits apiece. Reco Muilenburg registered a hit and two RBIs. Grady Bowar, Mark Deckert, Johnny Weber, Landon Weber and Carson Bueber each had a hit in the victory.
Bowar registered four strikeouts while allowing only one hit in 4 1/3 innings pitched, while Jayden Digmann struck out three Selby batters in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
Platte-Geddes 7, Clark Area 0
CORSICA — Kenyon Kuiper struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings of work as Platte-Geddes blanked Clark Area 7-0 in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B VFW 14-Under Tournament on Friday.
Platte-Geddes advances to a semifinal matchup with Parkston today (Saturday) at 6 p.m. Clark will face Selby in an elimination game today at 1:30 p.m.
Kuiper helped his own cause, going 2-for-3 with a double. Maddux Van Zee had two hits and three RBI. Dalton Ebel posted two hits and two RBI. Kyler Strand and Bentley Veurink each had a hit in the victory.
Isaac Leader got the final four outs in the victory.
