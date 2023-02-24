“When yer hot, yer hot …”
It’s a line from an old country song, and Yankton senior Drew Ryken lived it Friday night leading the Yankton Bucks to a 67-39 victory over Spearfish in the Summit Center.
The visiting Spartans showed no ill-effects from their cross-state trek as they jumped out to a 12-7 lead to start the game. That carried Spearfish to a 15-13 first quarter lead.
But Drew Ryken turned that Spearfish lead into a 38-23 Yankton halftime advantage by nailing 17 points in the second stanza; 15 of coming from beyond the three-point arc. The Bucks opened the second frame outscoring the Spartans 21-5 to take a 33-20 lead with 3:02 left in the half. Yankton added to that lead for a 38-23 halftime lead.
Drew Ryken was quick to point out that his opportunities to score come from his teammates’ abilities to find him when he was open. “Those guys do such a good job moving the ball around,” he noted.
YHS head coach Chris Haynes, who reached a coaching milestone of 150 career victories with last night’s win, credited his squad’s defense for playing a big part of the win. “I think we were able to turn defense into offense on those spurts,” Haynes stated. “That’s where it starts for us. If we can get those stops, we’ll be able to turn them into points.”
The Bucks came out in the second half and turned their 15-point lead into a 23-point gap in the third period. YHS used a balanced scoring attack, with Drew Ryken hitting for 9 and Rugby Ryken scoring 6, to carry a 56-33 margin into the final frame, where YHS outscored the Spartans 10-6 to seal the win.
In looking back at his recent hot streak of three-pointers and scoring, Drew Ryken agreed that he does find a groove. “For sure it seems like I get into a rhythm,” he observed, “but that groove won’t continue if the guys aren’t finding me.”
“You’ve got to give Spearfish a lot of credit,” noted Haynes, “that long trip is really hard. But they came out with a lot of energy in that first quarter and took the game to us.”
“But our guys didn’t get rattled,” Haynes added. “They played hard on the defensive end and turned the tide of the game to our side.”
Scoring from the Bucks, 14-5, were Drew Ryken 21, Rugby Ryken 13, Landon Potts 12, Mac Ryken 9, Cooper Groetenhuis 6, Michael Mors 4, and Cody Oswald 2. Yankton had 14 rebounds, led by Rugby Ryken with 4. Yankton shot 52 percent from the field and were good on seven of nine free throws. They also had nine steals, six by Drew Ryken.
The Bucks close out the regular season today at home against Sturgis, 8-8 before Friday’s game at Brookings. Haynes stated that team is tall and experienced.
In the junior varsity game, Yankton won 63-52. Scorers were Tucker Gilmore 22 and Landon Potts 12. The YHS sophomores won 54-42. Scoring was led by Matthew Sheldon 14 and Bryce Kral 8. The YHS freshmen won 59-40 and were led by Beck Ryken 12, Owen Eidsness 12, and Abe O’Brien 10.
