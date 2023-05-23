Three members of the Yankton Bucks high school baseball team were named All-State, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Baseball Association.
Senior Drew Ryken and junior Lucas Kampshoff were each named to the first team.
Offensively, Drew Ryken batted .305 with five doubles, three triples and 12 runs batted in. He scored 16 runs and stole seven bases on the season.
Pitching a team-high 46 innings, Drew Ryken went 3-3 with a 1.98 earned run average and 38 strikeouts.
Kampshoff batted .412 with six doubles, three triples, two home runs and a team-high 20 runs batted in and 22 runs scored. He also stole nine bases.
Kampshoff made five appearances on the mound, going 0-1 with two saves, a 3.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Senior Rugby Ryken was named to the second team. He batted .356 with one double, one triple and eight RBI. He drew a team-best 17 walks and led the Bucks with 13 stolen bases.
Yankton finished 13-6, falling to Jefferson in the Region 2A final this past Saturday.
