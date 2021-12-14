SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors girls basketball team ran away with a 75-36 victory over the Yankton Gazelles Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.
Washington (2-0) jumped ahead 23-6 in the first quarter and didn’t look back, outscoring the Gazelles in each quarter except the fourth, where Yankton outscored the Warriors 12-9.
“Our kids played hard, that what you have to ask of them each game,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “We continued to try and play defense. We didn’t back down.”
Three Warriors scored in double figures, led by Alexus Motley’s 16 points. Brooklyn Harpe added 13 points and seven rebounds. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda contributed 12 points.
“There is so many things to learn (from this game),” Krier said. “They (Washington) spent hours and hours over the summer getting better and we know what it takes to play at that level.”
For the Gazelles, Claire Tereshinski tallied nine points. Jordynn Salvatori added six points and nine rebounds. Katherine Beeman and Macy Drotzmann contributed six points apiece.
The Gazelles now shift gears and look forward to a road matchup against Aberdeen Central. The key takeaway for Yankton will be getting comfortable with the uncomfortable.
“We have to experience that feeling of uncomfortability, whether it’s for 32 minutes like tonight, or for two or three minutes a different night,” Krier said. “We have to experience that uncomfortable feeling in order to get better and more comfortable battling in those situations.”
In sub varsity action, Washington defeated Yankton 57-39 in the junior varsity game. Claire Tereshinski tallied nine points and Macy Drotzmann seven.
In the ‘C’ game, Washington downed Yankton 62-14. Kanzie Giziewski tallied four points and five rebounds. In the ‘D’ game, Yankton fell 45-19. Giziewski and Madison Girard tallied six points apiece.
The Gazelles are at Aberdeen Central Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
YANKTON (0-3)
Jillian Eidsness 2-5 0-0 4, Jordynn Salvatori 2-6 2-2 6, Ellie Karolevitz 1-11 1-2 3, Katherine Beeman 2-10 2-2 6, Molly Savey 1-7 0-0 2, Payton Moser 0-1 0-0 0, Claire Tereshinski 4-9 0-1 9, Camryn Koletzky 0-0 0-0 0, Kamella Kopp 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 2-4 2-2 6, Emma Herrboldt 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0-3 0-0 0, Kylily Medina 0-1 0-0 0, Brynn Kenney 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14-57 7-9 36
WASHINGTON (2-0)
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda 5-9 0-0 12, Alexus Motley 7-9 0-0 16, Hannah Harpe 2-5 0-0 5, Brooklyn Harpe 6-8 0-0 13, Taylor Thompson 0-6 1-2 1, Keeley Strom 1-4 2-2 4, Bianca Meeks 1-6 0-0 3, Claire Woods 2-4 0-0 4, Kelsey Severson 1-4 0-0 3, Grace Peterson 2-5 2-4 6, Ava Brink 2-2 0-0 4, Bailey Lester 0-2 0-0 0, Shaelyn Fink 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS 31-67 5-8 75
YANKTON (0-3) 6 9 9 12 —36
WASHINGTON (2-0) 23 25 18 9 —75
Three-Pointers: SFW 8-19 (Motley 2-3, Mwenentanda 2-4, B Harpe 1-1, H Harpe 1-3, Meeks 1-3, Severson 1-3, Thompson 0-2), YKN 1-12 (Tereshinski 1-4, Eidsness 0-1, Beeman 0-1, Moser 0-1, Feser 0-1, Karolevitz 0-2, Savey 0-2). Rebounds: SFW 45 (B. Harpe 7), YKN 39 (Salvatori 9). Assists: SFW 18 (Thompson 4), YKN 6 (Salvatori 2, Savey 2). Steals: SFW 16 (Meeks 4), YKN 3 (Eidsness, Salvatori, Drotzmann). Blocked Shots: SFW 1 (Thompson), YKN 0. Personal Fouls: SFW 13, YKN 10. Turnovers: YKN 21, SFW 9.
