NOTE: League games begin at 7:30 p.m. Schedule subject to change.

Sunday, May 31

Menno at Scotland

Tabor at Irene

Yankton Lakers at Lesterville

Yankton Tappers at Freeman

Tuesday, June 2

Crofton at Scotland

Menno at Freeman

Wynot at Tabor

Yankton Tappers at Irene

Thursday, June 4

Freeman at Tabor

Crofton at Irene

Wynot at Lesterville

Yankton Tappers at Yankton Lakers

Friday, June 5

Scotland at Yankton Tappers

Sunday, June 7

Crofton at Lesterville

Menno at Yankton Tappers

Wynot at Scotland

Yankton Lakers at Irene

Tuesday, June 9

Crofton at Menno

Irene at Freeman

Tabor at Yankton Lakers

Thursday, June 11

Crofton at Tabor

Irene at Yankton Lakers

Wynot at Menno

Yankton Tappers at Scotland

Sunday, June 14

Freeman at Scotland

Lesterville at Irene

Menno at Yankton Lakers

Yankton Tappers at Tabor

Tuesday, June 16

Crofton at Yankton Tappers

Lesterville at Scotland

Tabor at Menno

Wynot at Freeman

Thursday, June 18

Irene at Menno

Lesterville at Tabor

Scotland at Crofton

Wynot at Yankton Lakers

Sunday, June 21

Freeman at Irene

Menno at Lesterville

Tabor at Scotland

Crofton at Wynot

Tuesday, June 23

Lesterville at Menno

Tabor at Crofton

Wynot at Yankton Tappers

Yankton Lakers at Freeman

Thursday, June 25

Irene at Yankton Tappers

Menno at Crofton

Scotland at Tabor

Yankton Lakers at Wynot

Friday, June 26

Freeman at Wynot

Scotland at Lesterville

Sunday, June 28

Crofton at Yankton Lakers

Freeman at Lesterville

Irene at Scotland

Tabor at Wynot

Yankton Tappers at Menno

Tuesday, June 30

Freeman at Yankton Lakers

Menno at Wynot

Scotland at Irene

Yankton Tappers at Lesterville

Thursday, July 2

Crofton at Freeman

Lesterville at Yankton Lakers

Wynot at Irene

Friday, July 3

Tabor at Lesterville

Wynot at Crofton

Saturday, July 4

Freeman at Menno

Yankton Lakers at Yankton Tappers

Sunday, July 5

Irene at Crofton

Lesterville at Yankton Tappers

Tabor at Freeman

Yankton Lakers at Scotland

Tuesday, July 7

Freeman at Yankton Tappers

Irene at Wynot

Yankton Lakers at Menno

Thursday, July 9

Freeman at Crofton

Irene at Tabor

Lesterville at Wynot

Scotland at Yankton Lakers

Friday, July 10

Scotland at Menno

Yankton Lakers at Tabor

Sunday, July 12

Lesterville at Crofton

Menno at Irene

Scotland at Freeman

Yankton Tappers at Wynot

Tuesday, July 14

Lesterville at Freeman

Tabor at Yankton Tappers

Yankton Lakers at Crofton

Thursday, July 16

Yankton Tappers at Crofton

Irene at Lesterville

Menno at Tabor

Scotland at Wynot

District Tourn. at Menno

July 23-Aug. 1

State Tourn. At Mitchell

Aug. 5-16

Class A Tourn. Opening Weekend (Site TBD)

Aug. 7-9

