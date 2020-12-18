CANTON — The Bruns brothers combined for 61 points as top-ranked Dakota Valley cruised past Canton 89-49 in boys’ basketball action Friday night in Canton.
Isaac Bruns made 11-of-17 shots for 35 points, while Paul Bruns was 12-of-21 shooting for 26 points to go along with 14 points and four steals.
Chayce Montagne chipped in with 10 points and seven assists for Dakota Valley (3-0), which led 46-25 at halftime.
No stats were reported for Canton (2-1).
Dakota Valley will next play in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28.
DAKOTA VALLEY (3-0) 24 22 24 19 — 89
CANTON (2-1) 8 17 17 7 — 49
Scotland 44, Bon Homme 37
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders outscored Bon Homme 14-7 in the fourth quarter to top the Cavaliers 44-37 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Lucas Dennis, Kalen Maruska and Stephen Johnson each scored 11 points for Scotland. Dawson Bietz added eight points and three steals in the victory.
Carter Uecker scored a game-high 16 points to lead Bon Homme. Karsten Kozak grabbed eight rebounds.
Both teams return to action today (Saturday). Scotland heads to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian. Bon Homme hosts McCook Central-Montrose.
BON HOMME (0-2) 7 13 10 7 — 37
SCOTLAND (1-1) 15 7 8 14 — 44
MVP 75, Freeman 18
PLANKINTON — Reed Rus scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Mount Vernon-Plankinton cruised past Freeman 75-18 on Friday night in Plankinton.
Kolby Kayser added 11 points and Nathan Hohn pulled down 10 rebounds for MVP (1-2).
No stats were reported for Freeman (0-4), which visits Howard on Monday.
Hanson 56, Menno 20
ALEXANDRIA — The Hanson Beavers out-scored Menno 23-0 in the second quarter on the way to a 56-20 victory Friday night in Alexandria.
Ethan Cheeseman finished with 16 points and six rebounds for Hanson (3-0), while Noah Price added 15 points and six rebounds. Luke Haiar scored nine points and Riley Ferry pulled down 10 rebounds.
In the loss for Menno (0-3), Ajay Herboldt scored eight points and Brody Fergen had seven points.
Hanson plays Kimball-White Lake on Monday in Mitchell. Menno will play Parkston at the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28.
HANSON (3-0) 9 14 20 13 — 56
MENNO (0-3) 5 0 5 10 — 20
Neligh-Oakdale 60, Bloomfield 40
NELIGH, Neb. — Julien Hearn scored 28 points and Talon Krebs added 13 points for Neligh-Oakdale in a 60-40 victory over Bloomfield on Friday night in Neligh, Nebraska.
Hearn also had five steals in the victory.
Cody Bruegman scored 16 points to lead Bloomfield. Gabe Lauck posted 10 points and 15 rebounds. Layne Warrior added nine points.
Neligh-Oakdale, 5-1, plays in the Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30. Bloomfield (3-3) plays Laurel-Concord-Coleridge next Tuesday in Laurel.
BLOOMFIELD (3-3) 6 13 7 14 — 40
NELIGH-OAKDALE (5-1) 20 17 13 10 — 60
S.F. Christian 76, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
ELK POINT — Sioux Falls Christian scored more than 20 points in each of the first three periods on the way to a 76-41 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Xavier Van Beek scored 16 points and Noah Van Donkersgoed had 15 points and five assists for Sioux Falls Christian. Tyler Prins netted 11 points and Nathan Koole added 12 rebounds in the victory.
Andrew Nearman scored 15 points and Tyler Goehring added 10 points for EPJ.
S.F. Christian, 3-0, hosts O’Gorman today (Saturday). EPJ travels to Hurley to face Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (3-0) 22 21 23 10 — 76
ELK POINT-JEFF. (0-4) 10 11 10 10 — 41
Chamberlain 72, Parkston 41
PARKSTON — Drayton Priebe posted 26 points, five assists and three steals to lead Chamberlain past Parkston 72-41 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Cameron Caldwell scored 15 points and Hayden Evans netted 12 points for Creighton. Sellyck McManus added seven rebounds in the victory.
Cole Prunty led Parkston with 14 points. Ethan Poore added eight points and three assists.
Chamberlain, 2-0, hosts Tiospa Zina today (Saturday). Parkston hosts Parker on Tuesday.
CHAMBERLAIN (2-0) 11 25 23 13 — 72
PARKSTON (1-2) 10 12 11 8 — 41
West Central 69, Winner 47
HARTFORD — Zane Crawford scored 24 points as West Central defeated Winner 69-47 on Friday night in Hartford.
Jacob Krempges added eight points, and Jaxon Skinner had eight points and eight rebounds.
In the loss for Winner, Brady Fritz scored 12 points and Blake Volmer had 12 points.
WINNER (2-1) 14 8 17 8 — 47
WEST CENTRAL (2-2) 15 16 19 19 — 69
Mitchell 59, R.C. Central 47
MITCHELL — Caden Hinker and Zane Alm each posted double-doubles to lead Mitchell past Rapid City Central 59-47 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Hinker finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Mitchell (3-0). Alm had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Helleloid added five assists in the victory.
Micah Swallow led Central with 31 points and 15 rebounds.
Mitchell, 3-0, hosts Rapid City Stevens today (Saturday). Central continues its East River swing today at Huron.
R.C. CENTRAL (1-1) 12 10 9 16 — 47
MITCHELL (3-0) 17 18 12 12 — 59
Roosevelt 54, Brookings 37
BROOKINGS — Top-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt bounced back from its first setback of the season to beat Brookings 54-37 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Roosevelt lost to Sioux Falls Washington 63-62 on Thursday.
Tucker Large led a balanced Roosevelt attack with 11 points, six assists and seven steals. Tyler Feldkamp and Koor Kuol each had 10 points in the victory.
Nick Schefers led Brookings with 16 points. Zach Moe had nine rebounds.
Roosevelt, 2-1, is off until a Jan. 2 matchup with Huron. Brookings is off until a Jan. 5 game at Watertown.
ROOSEVELT (2-1) 14 19 10 11 — 54
BROOKINGS (0-4) 11 12 10 4 — 37
Stevens 66, Huron 52
HURON — Rapid City Stevens earned its first victory of the season, beating Huron 66-52 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Terrance Eastman scored 16 points off the bench to lead Stevens (1-2). Kaden Lemer and Charles Christensen each had 15 points. Jaden Haefs added 12 points.
Max Kranzler and Reilyn Zavesky each had nine points for Huron. Derick Siemonsma finished with 13 rebounds.
Stevens travels to Mitchell today (Saturday). Huron hosts Rapid City Central today.
STEVENS (1-2) 18 17 19 12 — 66
HURON (0-2) 10 18 11 13 — 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 38
DELL RAPIDS — Dell Rapids St. Mary put three players in double figures in a 70-38 victory over Colman-Egan in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Ashaun Roach-Valandra scored 21 points and Sam Palmer netted 20 points to lead St. Mary. Connor Libis added 17 points in the victory.
Ben Zwart scored 14 points and Ryan Voelker had 12 points for Colman-Egan.
St. Mary, 2-0, travels to DeSmet on Monday. Colman-Egan, 0-2, travels to Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday.
