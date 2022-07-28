WATERTOWN — The Yankton Black Sox scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 3-2 victory over Harrisburg Maroon in the opening game of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Watertown.

Evan Serck had two hits for Yankton. Owen Wishon and Easton Nelson each doubled. Matthew Sheldon, Trey Sager, Cohen Zahrbock and Mark Kathol each had a hit in the victory.

