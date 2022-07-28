WATERTOWN — The Yankton Black Sox scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 3-2 victory over Harrisburg Maroon in the opening game of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Watertown.
Evan Serck had two hits for Yankton. Owen Wishon and Easton Nelson each doubled. Matthew Sheldon, Trey Sager, Cohen Zahrbock and Mark Kathol each had a hit in the victory.
Wishon pitched an inning of relief for the win. Kathol struck out four in his six innings of work.
Yankton continues pool play today (Friday) against Brandon Valley at 2:30 p.m. The Black Sox conclude pool play against Rapid City Post 22 on Saturday at 1 p.m.
14U: Lakers 5, Mitchell 4
PIERRE — The Yankton Lakers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 5-4 victory over Mitchell Blake in the opening game of the South Dakota Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Pierre.
Sam Gokie went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for Yankton. Carter Boomsma had two hits. Gavin Johnson doubled. Tate Beste, Easton Feser and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.
Beck Ryken pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.
The Lakers continue pool play today (Friday), facing host Pierre at 6 p.m. Yankton draws Sioux Falls East on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
13U: Watertown 27, Reds 0
BROOKINGS — Watertown downed the Yankton Reds 27-0 to open pool play in the South Dakota Class A 13-Under Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Brookings.
For Yankton, Madden McQuade, Easton Schelhaas and Damien Janish each had a hit.
Yankton continues pool play today (Friday), facing Mitchell at 2:30 p.m. The Reds face Huron on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Tea Area 3-3, Vermillion 0-1
VERMILLION — Tea Area came through the loser’s bracket to beat Vermillion twice to win the South Dakota VFW Teener 16-under Region 4A Tournament, Thursday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
The wins send Tea to state, Aug. 5-7 in North Sioux City. Dakota Valley, the tournament host, received the other berth from Region 4A.
In the winner-take-all final, a 3-1 Tea Area victory, Vermillion got a double from Tate Hage. Carter Hansen and Connor Peterson each had a hit.
Kobe Detlefsen went the distance, striking out 10, in the loss.
Tea Area advanced to the final with a 3-0 victory earlier in the day.
Trey Hansen had two hits for Vermillion. Peterson, Detlefsen and Eric Sulzle each had a hit in the effort.
Trey Hansen took the loss, with Conner Roerig striking out two in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
PARKSTON — Parkston won the South Dakota VFW Teener 16-under Region 4B Tournament with a 4-1 victory over Alexandria in the championship game on Thursday.
Both teams advance to state, Aug. 5-7 in Alexandria. Parkston qualifies as the region champion, while Alexandria enters as the host team.
James Deckert tripled and Jaron Nesheim doubled for Parkston. Brody Boettcher had a hit and two RBI. Cade Thuringer and Luke Bormann each had a hit in the victory.
Brayden Jervik picked up the win, striking out four in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.