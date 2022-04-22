VERMILLION — South Dakota freshman Marleen Mülla vaulted a personal best of 14 feet, 6 inches, Friday night at the South Dakota Challenge to rank seventh in the NCAA this spring.
Mülla improved her own Estonian national record with her personal best clearance of 14-6 (4.42m) inside the DakotaDome. The pole vault competition was held inside due to a high wind advisory in Vermillion. Mülla’s mark also tied her for third in USD program history.
Coyote alumna Emily Grove took first in the women’s pole vault competition with a clearance of 15-1 ¾ (4.62m). The height breaks her own DakotaDome record by six inches. Grove remains USD’s school-recordholder in the event with her vault of 15-1 from 2017. Mülla finished second. Sophomore Cassidy Mooneyhan took third with a height of 13-6 ¼ (4.12m) and alumna Helen Falda was fourth with the same height. Fourth-year junior Deidra Marrison finished fifth with a vault of 13-4 ¼ (4.07m).
Sophomore Eerik Haamer led the Coyotes in the men’s pole vault, winning the event in 17-9 ¼ (5.42m). Third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot was second with a season-best 17-5 ½ (5.32m) and sophomore Tre Young vaulted a personal best 17-1 ½ (5.22m) for third. Fourth-year junior Sean McClellan took fourth in 16-1 ¾ (4.92m).
Sophomore Sara Reifenrath (Hartington) captured the 200-meter competition with a wind-aided time of 23.44 seconds. Sophomore Erin Kinney was runner-up in 24.21 seconds and freshman Caelyn Valandra Prue took fifth in 24.86 seconds. All three posted the marks with a wind-aid of +4.5 m/s at their backs.
Mount Marty’s Elianna Clark (Gayville-Volin) finished sixth in the 200 (24.94), breaking the school record in the process.
On the men’s side, third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz clocked a wind-aided 21.47 seconds for fifth.
Fifth-year senior Matt Slagus launched the hammer a personal best 208-2 (63.46m) and finished runner-up in Friday’s field. He remains ranked third in USD program history. The throw ranks second in the Summit and 52nd in the NCAA this season. Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan posted a season-best mark of 206-0 (62.79m) for third place in the competition.
Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark placed fifth in the hammer throw after launching a personal best of 183-8 (55.98m). She jumps to fourth in USD program history with the mark. She ranks third in the Summit standings this season.
The South Dakota Challenge resumes Saturday with the men’s shot put and the women’s discus throw beginning the day at 10 a.m.
